Wireless AI paradox emerges as Wi-Fi evolves into strategic growth engine

Businesses are facing an inflection point of connectivity demand and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven transformation, and strategic investments in wireless are proving to be a catalyst for enterprise-wide success, delivering measurable returns across multiple business dimensions simultaneously, according to research released by Cisco.

In the inaugural State of wireless 2026 global report, the IT and networking giant investigated the global state and future trends of wireless enterprise networking, taking the opinions of 6,098 wireless decision-makers and technical specialists in organisations with at least 250 employees from 30 markets across the world. Some six in 10 respondents worked in companies with an annual turnover of at least $100m.

The study revealed a “wireless AI paradox”, with artificial intelligence being both the leading driver for wireless return on investment (ROI) and the primary source of escalating challenges. The professionals agreed that AI simplifies operations and can free up over 850 hours per IT person, per year. But simultaneously, AI was challenging their infrastructure – the number one security threat and the biggest talent risk.

Cisco found that when organisations prioritise wireless strategically, they achieve returns that compound across the enterprise, what they called a true multiplier effect, with one network delivering multiple business outcomes.

Wireless budgets were found to be growing accordingly, a trend that Cisco predicts will likely intensify in the years ahead. The study found that four in five organisations increased wireless investment over the past five years, with 29% implementing significant budgetary increases of 50% or more. In addition, 82% forecasted that wireless budgets will continue to rise, with over a third (35%) expecting investment increases of 50% or more over the next four to five years.

This said Cisco was a clear signal that wireless will play an increasingly critical role in enterprise strategy. Moreover, Cisco said this acceleration extended beyond aggregate spending. Three times as many organisations (32%) were found to expect high returns from wireless tech over the next two years compared to the previous two. This trajectory was seen to have being driven by use cases that are increasingly wireless-first.

Capital expenditure typically accounts for 61% of wireless budgets on average, with the remainder allocated to operational expenditure. The composition of wireless budgets further reveals organisational priorities. Firms cited reducing operational risk as their number one budget priority, followed by security enhancement.

Cisco observed that the relatively even split across these priorities signals that businesses were weighing the opportunities and risks of wireless in almost equal measure when making investment decisions. It said this increased investment is directly enabling organisations to deploy Wi-Fi to meet changing business needs and address emerging AI-powered use cases.

Yet the company also warned that alongside this opportunity there was a commensurate mounting complexity. It stressed that organisations must adapt to diverse connectivity needs and support a growing spectrum of users and devices – from employees and contractors to autonomous robots, smart sensors and AI-powered applications. New use cases appear daily, and IT teams are challenged to keep pace.

More than three-quarters of organisations reported operational efficiency gains (78%), employee productivity improvements (75%), enhanced customer engagement (75%), and almost seven in 10 (68%) experienced positive revenue impacts from wireless investments.

Another key finding was that legacy infrastructure plus three key interconnected barriers must be addressed to resolve this paradox and unlock the full multiplier effect of wireless: solving operational complexity, mitigating intensifying security threats and addressing talent shortages.

As regards operational complexity, the study found that 98% of organisations reported increased complexity, driven by factors like organisational mergers and the proliferation of internet of things (IoT) workloads. Most IT teams remain trapped in reactive ticket management. While 81% of wireless leaders prefer AI to simplify operations, only 26% have achieved high-level implementation.

The study revealed that AI-generated attacks are the leading driver of increased wireless security risk. Over half of organisations (58%) have experienced financial losses from wireless security incidents, with 40% of them exceeding $1m annually. Over a third (36%) of affected organisations report compromised IoT or operational technology devices as the culprit, representing a substantial threat to Wi-Fi as the most common connectivity technology for IoT.

Addressing talent shortages, Cisco said there was a shortfall of qualified staff, amplifying complexity and threat vectors. Nearly nine in 10 (86%) wireless leaders were seen as struggling to hire professionals, driving 70% higher security incident costs and trapping teams in reactive operations. Cisco emphasised that while IT talent gravitates toward AI and cyber security, wireless teams need advanced AI expertise to fully realise the benefits of modern wireless.

Importantly, Cisco noted that these barriers were intertwined, compounding risk and making holistic action essential. It added that organisations which successfully addressed legacy infrastructure and the three barriers together were able to unlock significant opportunities, becoming four times more likely to achieve strong wireless ROI. Specifically, 4:1 or higher.

The result is that strategic wireless investments yield measurable, compounding returns across multiple dimensions. This, said Cisco, explained why wireless investment momentum continues to accelerate, especially as AI usage expands and innovations advance.

In a call to action, Cisco said now was the time to drive competitive advantage. The research identified four key recommendations to capture the multiplier effect: accelerate a Wi-Fi refresh timeline; get on the path to AI and automation; prioritise holistic security modernisation; and build and enhance wireless talent.

In conclusion, Cisco stressed that organisations that act decisively and holistically – by addressing legacy infrastructure, simplifying operations, mitigating wireless security threats and augmenting talent with technology – will position Wi-Fi as a strategic growth engine for the next decade. Organisations investing holistically in AI, automation, modern security and certified expertise have an edge on those that do not.