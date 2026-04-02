How ANZ firms are driving automation and AIOps

A fireside chat at the recent Ansible Automates Sydney event gave attendees insights into how major organisations across Australia and New Zealand are using automation, offering valuable lessons from their experiences.

According to Sean Dudding, service owner of patterns automation at Westpac, there was no single factor that sparked Westpac’s automation journey. “We stepped back and looked at how people were interacting with infrastructure, how people were provisioning infrastructure and why new projects were taking so long to build servers,” he said.

Internal customers, such as project and support teams, were having a poor experience, meaning Westpac’s end-customers weren’t benefiting from new services as quickly as they should.

“That’s when we decided to go on the automation journey,” said Dudding. Fortunately, there were no objections: all the bank’s project and support teams, alongside management, were on board and could see the benefits of automation.

It’s a different story at National Australia Bank (NAB). “One of the biggest things that we’ve got is fear…You’ve got a lot of people thinking, ‘If I adopt this, I’m going to write myself out of a job’,” said Brett Stevens, the bank’s automation engineering manager.

Stevens and his team invested significant time in convincing staff that they would be writing themselves into a job, because failing to embrace this industry trend would ultimately lead to job losses. “In hindsight, it’s a bit harsh, but it’s basically where we’re going,” he said.

The next step was to convince people that their workloads were appropriate for automation and to show them how best to use it to get work done.

“One of the more interesting things is people that say, ‘You write me the code, and I’ll execute it in the order that you asked me for, I don’t want to know about it’. Those people have written themselves out of a job,” he added.

But it is not all stick and no carrot. “We’re all in change management these days and it’s a horrible process for most people, [so] how can we do that better?” Doing a workflow that includes some service management alongside the automation of change management is a major draw.

If a process can be automated, should it be? According to Kenny Cheng, senior chapter lead at Telstra, the telco takes a customer-first approach. “What are we automating and does that improve the customer experience?”

Reaching 70% or 80% automation delivers true value, he noted, because it reduces manual effort and frees the team to serve the customer. There are diminishing returns after that, but if 80% automation means customers are still queuing, there is justification for pushing for 100%.

Infrastructure as code The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) in New Zealand has broadly adopted infrastructure as code and documentation as code. Like many organisations, it had hundreds of documents telling engineers how to build and maintain various systems. These documents were largely written by individuals and were not subject to a formal review process. Consequently, if a new team started work on an existing system, they often had to debug or reverse-engineer the documentation and carry out testing to determine how the system should be built. “So, we started doing complete infrastructure as code for everything,” said Phillip White, DevOps and automation engineer at ACC. “We try to do a pull request behind everything that we do, even for documentation, so that the engineers all understand how the platform should run.” That way, they don’t have to maintain Word documents, as the information is embedded in the code. “When you get fresh people coming in, you can say, ‘Do you know Ansible? Do you know the scripting?’ They can just learn that instead of learning the platform. Through the code, you can actually teach the engineers how to manage the platforms because all they have to do is learn the code.”

Paving the way for AIOps Asked whether automation with Ansible Automation Platform (AAP) could serve as a foundation for artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps), Stevens said: “We’re a little early still. I think a lot more adoption of AAP and event-driven [automation] needs to be built first [to] get the foundation absolutely rock solid. We still have a lot of teams that want to do it the old way, so I think with AIOps you need to be a little bit more holistic about your approach.” Another consideration is policy-as-code, and AAP 2.6 now includes policy-as-code interfacing, Stevens said. “It’s new, it’s fresh, but it’s well worth investigating.” His advice was to “get your policy right, get your practices right, get your pipelines right, get everything right first, and then you can start adopting [AIOps] on a small scale”. While people are talking about a future where AI can autonomously write, deploy and run code, Stevens believes the industry is not there yet. “That’s the dream, and we’re a long way from that...There still has to be a human at this point to say, ‘Yes, this is good, run it’.” NAB is aiming to automate everything possible with current tools before moving to a stage of allowing changes to be made autonomously. Initially, such changes are likely to focus on predictive maintenance, such as detecting that a memory leak will cause a system failure and taking pre-emptive action. However, Stevens noted that this is more event-driven automation than true AIOps, suggesting human intervention is still needed to avoid disrupting critical activities like end-of-year processing. “Then later on, we might inject some AI workloads or AIOps logic into those workflows as well.” Westpac’s Dudding agreed that caution is needed, suggesting a key strategy is to place automation between observability and incident management. Westpac has positioned AAP between its observability tooling and ServiceNow. If there is an automation for a particular event, it is sent via Event-Driven Ansible (EDA). “We’ve also built in a way that we can query AI via a number of models that we’ve distributed on our OpenShift AI platform to also interact with that workflow,” he said. For example, previously, a trouble ticket would be raised when a CPU or memory alert occurred, and an hour might pass before someone looked at it. The first stage of automation was to pass the alert to EDA first, triggering a comprehensive health check of the endpoint device. Within seconds, that detailed information could be added to the newly raised ServiceNow ticket. Recently, this process was enhanced by sending the health check results to the bank’s AI platform, which generates advice based on the data and appends it to the ticket. Ticket enrichment is an amazing yet non-intrusive use case, Dudding said, calling it “a great place for us to start with AIOps”.