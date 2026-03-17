Technology accelerating crime, boosts case for national police service says NCA chief

Technology is accelerating crime, making it more global and more harmful, the head of the UK’s National Crime sgency said today.

Graeme Biggar, the NCA’s director general said criminals were now able to operate in loose networks, and to buy in to crime and money laundering services.

“Technology has given scale and reach to criminals in a way that did not happen 5 years ago,” he said

In a speech at the NCA headquarters in Stratford, Biggar said that these changes were driving the case for the proposed country-wide police service.

The National Police Service, dubbed Britain’s FBI, will police serious crime, counter-terrorism and fraud.

“Technology is no longer simply a tool that criminals use. It is reshaping crime itself, accelerating it, globalising it, and making it more harmful he said.

According to the NCA’s National Strategic Assessment, the threat from serious and organised crime has increased overall.

“Technology has enabled criminals to get smarter, faster and more connected, to each other and to victims,” he said.

Teenagers are radicalising He said the boundaries between different types of crime were blurring. Teenagers were being radicalised on the same online spaces, to become cyber criminals, sex offenders or terrorists by the same algorithms. Biggar said that the pace of change was “most acute” in cyber crime, with the last 18 months seeing high-profile cyber attacks on TfL, the Legal Aid Agency, Marks & Spencer, the Co-op, Kido nurseries and Jaguar Land Rover. “The majority still originate overseas but we have seen the emergence of UK-based attackers, combining sophisticated malware with social engineering – exploiting not just technical vulnerabilities but human ones too.” Foreign states were in contact with criminals to conduct hostile acts on UK soil and cyber attacks were coming from both state actors and criminal ransomware groups or a combination of the two. He said the message for organisations was clear - securing systems is not enough. They also need to address how people, processes, and supply chains can be manipulated.

Scam centres commit fraud on industrial scale According to the National Strategic Assessment, online fraud continues to grow. Card-not-present fraud and investment fraud are enabled by criminals using the same social engineering techniques, manipulating people into handing over their savings or one-time passwords. Scam centers have opened up in South East Asia and west Africa and are conducting online frauds on an industrial scale. The NCA said that the number of referrals from technology companies reporting child sexual abuse had risen by a third in two years. “Tech companies need to face up to their responsibilities in a way they have simply not done yet,” he said.