HSS ProService ‘Uber-ifies’ with functional programming and agentic AI

HSS ProService’s emergence as a fully digitised business has been underpinned by a marketplace system built on functional programming in Scala and Cats, plus agentic artificial intelligence (AI), to handle a complex hire-tracking environment.

Last October, HSS Hire Group – which was established in 1947 – sold its physical rental operations, including 130 depots, to a private equity firm and became a pure-play digital conduit between construction customers and suppliers.

The newly branded HSS ProService became the digital hub of a newly “Uber-ified” business. It no longer maintains warehouses full of kit but is now a digital marketplace that pairs construction managers with a network of suppliers to provide tools, equipment, fuel, training and building materials.

Underpinning its shift to becoming a zero-asset tech business is a custom-built, functional programming architecture built with Scala and Cats and designed to solve the kind of complex financial and operational chaos found in the construction industry.

No ‘checkout’ endpoint in hiring Building services has long been a “notepad-and-paper” industry. For HSS to move away from this required more than just a website refresh. The move to a digital-only model was only possible by solving the industry’s most difficult problem. Namely, the non-linear nature of construction hire. Unlike standard e-commerce, where a transaction ends at the checkout, a hire journey is dynamic. “You don’t sell one item at one point in time,” said Daniele Turo, CTO of HSS ProService. “You take something on site, you deliver it, then after a few days or weeks or years, you go pick it up. “You might have issues along the way. You might also have issues with the various suppliers. You need also to have all the compliance associated with these items that you are delivering. So, it’s a much more difficult product life cycle than in a standard e-commerce setting.” Construction plans change constantly. A digger hired for three days might be needed for two weeks, triggering different rate structures. To handle this without manual reconciliation or “surprise invoices”, Turo’s team developed what they describe as a “self-healing” finance system. Built as part of a system – internally known as “Brenda” – the architecture tracks “daily revenue actuals”. Every day, the system looks at the full lifecycle of every contract. If a hire duration is extended, the system automatically recalculates the financial position for the entire duration of the contract in real time. “We have this self-healing finance system that tells us every day precisely what the customer will pay us and what we need to pay our suppliers,” Turo added.

Underpinned by functional programming To achieve this level of reliability in a “messy” real-world environment, Turo chose to use the Scala programming language, supported by the Cats library for functional programming in the back end. Turo opted for functional programming, which is often the choice in high-concurrency fintech environments, based on the need for “local reasoning” to provide the ability to test and change specific elements of code without causing a ripple effect across the entire distributed system. “The power of pure functional, particularly in this very messy setting, is that you can reason very locally about your elements of code,” said Turo. “Scala itself was built as a scalable language for big systems. With these extra layers, in Cats, you have pure functional, which makes it even simpler to reason about things, which makes it easier to maintain.” The stack is built on standard Postgres databases but relies heavily on Kafka for event streaming and OpenSearch for discovery. The entire infrastructure is headless and API-first, allowing HSS to integrate with suppliers who may still be using old-fashioned legacy systems.

From trucks to AI agents The shift to a tech-first model has also paved the way for AI integration. Because much of the construction industry remains digitally immature, HSS uses AI to bridge the gap between unstructured communication and its structured API-based core. The company is currently developing an agentic AI architecture that can ingest emails from suppliers – such as proof of delivery or collection – and automatically turn them into API calls. “Instead of asking any technical effort from not very tech-savvy businesses, we are shifting our model,” said Turo. “That unstructured data today, it’s now possible to turn it into nice, structured data that we push into our system via APIs. Nothing changes at the core.”