AI chooses nuclear escalation in 95% of simulated crises

Leading artificial intelligence (AI) models launched nuclear strikes in 95% of simulated crisis scenarios, a King’s College study has found.

Given the increasing use of AI systems in military analysis and decision-making, the research sought to examine how large language models (LLMs) would navigate various simulated nuclear crises.

It found three leading AI models – GPT-5.2, Claude Sonnet 4 and Gemini 3 Flash – readily threatened nuclear strikes, with 95% of games witnessing “nuclear signalling” from the models, and often crossed the “nuclear threshold” to actually drop bombs, with 76% of games reaching “strategic nuclear threats”.

It also found that the “willingness” of each model to engage in nuclear conflict also varied dramatically.

Claude, for example, initiated “tactical nuclear” strikes in 86% of games and issued strategic threats in 64%, but never initiated an all-out nuclear war, compared with GPT, which initiated tactical strikes in 79% of cases and escalated to all-out nuclear war in 14% of instances.

One pattern stood out across all three models: none ever chose accommodation, surrender or deescalation, with the models tending to treat nuclear weapons as tools of “compellence rather than deterrence”. “Models discussed tactical nuclear use as a legitimate coercive tool, treating it as an extension of conventional escalation rather than a categorical boundary,” said the authors, adding that “nuclear escalation was near-universal”.

However, despite the willingness of models to threaten and engage in nuclear strikes, this rarely produced compliance from the other models, which counter-escalated rather than retreated. Claude and Gemini in particular, it noted, “treated nuclear weapons as legitimate strategic options, not moral thresholds, typically discussing nuclear use in purely instrumental terms”.

‘Temporal framing’ The study also highlighted the importance of “temporal framing” when thinking about AI. For example, while in open-ended scenarios, GPT-5.2 appeared relatively restrained, when explicit deadlines were introduced – creating a “now-or-never” dynamic – the model escalated sharply, and often climbed to the highest-level nuclear thresholds. Gemini explicitly threatened civilian populations – something GPT-5.2 never did, even when escalating to maximum levels. The researchers noted that the study challenges assumptions that AI systems will naturally default to cooperative or “safe” outcomes, and described the findings as “sobering”. Kenneth Payne, professor of strategy in the Defence Studies Department, said it highlights how frontier models do and do not imitate human strategic logic, which is “essential preparation for a world in which AI increasingly shapes strategic outcomes”.

Automation bias While the King’s College study did not directly evaluate the role of AI-related automation bias in nuclear threats and strikes (i.e. how humans interact with AI in the decision-making process around deploying nukes), it contains important considerations for the increasing use of AI in military decision-making and weapons systems generally. “AI technologies continue to advance at breakneck pace,” said the study. “AI systems are already deployed in military contexts for logistics, intelligence analysis and decision support. “The trajectory points toward increasing AI involvement in time-sensitive strategic decisions – perhaps not nuclear launch authority, but target selection, escalation assessment and crisis communication. Understanding how AI systems reason about strategic problems is no longer merely academic.” Pat Pataranutaporn, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology expert in human-AI interaction, has previously warned that “the most dangerous AI isn’t the Terminator-type, because its evil intent is obvious”, rather “the real danger lies in AI that appears friendly but subtly manipulates our behaviour in ways that we can’t anticipate”. In January 2023, legal experts and software engineers told Lords that current AI systems are not able to assess whether a given military action is appropriate or proportionate, and will likely never be able to. Experts warned that the deployment of AI weapons could make the use of violence more rather than less frequent, because the threshold of resorting to force would be significantly lower. They said that while AI will never be sufficiently autonomous to take on responsibility for military decisions, even limited autonomy would introduce new problems in terms of increased unpredictability and opportunities for “automation bias” to occur. Read more about artificial intelligence US artificial intelligence developers accuse Chinese firms of stealing their data: Artificial intelligence developers are accusing Chinese firms of stealing their intellectual property following a spate of ‘distillation attacks’, despite their own alleged theft of training data.

The human element of combat, either in risk of casualties, differentiated opinions or bureaucratic chains of command, typically moderates use of force, or at least slows it down. AI and automation remove those speed bumps. It follows that if too many functions of a system are automated, operators may not be able to override the system or monitor the process. While AI does not create violent intent, it removes the psychological and bureaucratic constraints that historically limited it. Software engineer Laura Nolan told Lords it would be "absolutely impossible" for a machine to autonomously assess the proportionality of combat decisions. "You need to know the anticipated strategic military value of the action, and there's no way that a weapon can know that," she said. But automation on the battlefield is already underway. An Israeli intelligence officer told The Washington Post that he witnessed the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) using AI to cut corners to make targeting decisions after 7 October 2023. Two other sources added that the rule mandating two pieces of human-delivered intelligence to validate a prediction from Lavender was dropped at the outset of the war. Much of Ukraine's defence against Russian invaders has by now been distilled down to drone-to-drone combat. The technology has accelerated such that autonomous drones have been developed that operate in swarms; units coordinate and communicate with each other, and can be programmed to execute an attack even if internet connection with a human operator has been severed. This drone innovation is significant because of its low cost; except for munitions, many of these weapons are built with code found online and components such as hobbyist computers that can be bought from hardware stores. But US officials fear they will be used for terrorist attacks – autonomous drones mean weapons of mass destruction that are cheap, scalable and easily available in arms markets all over the world. Human rights groups and United Nations officials are calling for restrictions, fearing they may trigger a global arms race.