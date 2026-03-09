APT36 unleashes AI-generated ‘vibeware’ to flood targets

Bitdefender researchers have uncovered an artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted malware propagation campaign, allegedly by a Pakistani threat group, that has been industrialising cyber attacks in South Asia.

Leveraging an emerging malware category known as “vibeware”, the campaign has been linked, with medium confidence, to APT36, a state-sponsored threat group – also known as Transparent Tribe – that has historically been associated with targeting the Indian government, diplomatic missions and defence-related entities.

Rather than aim for technical sophistication, the vibeware model relies on large language models (LLMs) and AI-powered development tools to rewrite malicious logic across multiple programming languages, generating large volumes of malware variants almost daily.

Researchers observed malware samples written in niche languages such as Nim, Zig and Crystal, along with more widely used languages like Rust and Go.

By using less commonly monitored languages, the group effectively resets the detection baseline for many traditional security tools. Bitdefender described this tactic as a form of “distributed denial of detection”.

“Rather than a breakthrough in technical sophistication, we are seeing a transition toward AI-assisted malware industrialisation that allows the actor to flood target environments with disposable, polyglot binaries,” Bitdefender researchers noted in a blog post.

While the volume of malware is high, the quality of code in vibeware is often low. Bitdefender’s analysis revealed that many of the samples contained coding flaws and incomplete logic consistent with AI-assisted code generation.

In one instance, a basic Go binary was deployed to steal browser credentials, but the developers left a template placeholder where the command-and-control URL should have been, meaning the tool could never actually exfiltrate data.

“We saw similar patterns across the rest of the fleet, where other malware components began to collapse under their own weight as soon as the logic reached a moderate level of complexity,” the researchers explained. “These kinds of mistakes are typical of code that is syntactically correct but logically unfinished.”

Despite these basic errors, the overall strategy remains effective. The sheer volume and diversity of malware variants increase the likelihood that at least one implant will evade signature-based or behaviourally tuned malware detection engines.

In several cases, victims were infected with multiple parallel implants written in different languages and using separate communication protocols. If defenders block one access path, others remain active, significantly complicating incident response and increasing operational resilience for the attackers.