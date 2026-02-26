Deputy prime minister vows to reform justice system with AI

Deputy prime minister David Lammy has promised to reform the UK’s justice system through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies.

Speaking at the Microsoft AI Tour, Lammy said the justice system is in “desperate” need of renewal. His plans include expanding the use of AI across the courts, such as increasing AI transcription of hearings and piloting AI for legal advisers and judges in magistrates’ courts.

HM Courts and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) will also trial an AI-assisted listing assistant for judges, called J-AI, which will process information and data, allowing them to flag cases that may need court action to progress, and help with scheduling.

J-AI is based on the technology used in the NHS to speed up processes and cut waiting times.

“If the pilot is successful, we will begin a national roll-out as soon as possible, to take us from local listing, done on basic spreadsheets … to a national and intelligent listing process … that delivers swifter justice for victims,” said Lammy.

The UK government will also be investing more than £50m to continue its county court digitisation programme, while a further £20m will be used to implement a digital system in the High Court.

While video hearings are already in place in many courts, following the need for them during the Covid-19 pandemic, Lammy also vowed to expand online hearings and invest in new video infrastructure.

“With this government, there will be more video hearings in the crown and magistrates’ courts than ever before, saving time and making the system more flexible, so that it can get through more cases more quickly and deliver swifter outcomes for victims,” he said.

In July 2025, the government launched an AI action plan for justice, which included the creation of a dedicated justice AI unit. The Ministry of Justice also set up an AI steering group that brings together senior leaders from across the Ministry of Justice, including policy, data, digital, security, people, legal, the HM Prison and Probation Service, the HM Courts and Tribunals Service, risk and communications, to oversee AI initiatives and manage risks.

Lammy said the government will invest further in the AI unit, with more than £12m in additional funding in the next financial year to “expand our AI capabilities, putting this powerful tool, finally, into the hands of staff”.

He added that the government is also strengthening its relationship with Microsoft and other tech companies, and will pilot more solutions from UK startups.

“Lawtech is central to all of this. We can be proud that the UK is leading the charge – 44% of European lawtech startups are based here in the UK,” he said.

“In 2019, we had around 110 lawtech ventures – today, that’s more than trebled and we have no intention of slowing down. We are making sure the conditions are right for lawtech to thrive.

“That’s why today I am announcing continued funding of £1.5m a year for the next three years to support the sector to expand even further and make sure the UK continues to be at the frontier of lawtech.”

The government is also launching a justice AI academy and fellowship programme, aiming to bring in top talent among graduates and AI engineers and create a partnership between the public and private sectors.