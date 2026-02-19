India AI Impact Summit begins

The fourth global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit has begun in India under the banner of “bringing the world together”, marking the first time the event has been hosted in a Global South country.

The summit’s programme is organised around seven interconnected focus areas (or Chakras) that aim to foster greater multilateral cooperation around AI development, while translating three broader principles (or Sutras) of people, planet and progress into concrete areas of action.

These seven areas include safety and trust, democratising resources, and AI for economic development and social good.

Inaugurating the five-day summit, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi declared: “AI must be anchored in human values and aligned with humanity’s collective progress.”

He added: “India has the talent and entrepreneurial energy to become an AI powerhouse, not just as a consumer, but a creator.”

In line with the focus of this year’s summit, panel discussions will revolve around infrastructure, safety, digital public goods and cross-border cooperation.

The Indian government will also release thematic “casebooks” covering AI in health, energy, education, agriculture, gender empowerment and disabilities, which will showcase a variety of real-world AI applications that industry and policymakers can learn from.

Touted as the biggest AI summit yet, the Indian government said it is expecting 250,000 visitors, including 20 national leaders, 45 ministerial-level delegations and numerous figures from the global technology sector.

This includes French president Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, along with Google chief executive Sundar Pichai, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft president Brad Smith.

From the UK, the delegation will include deputy prime minister David Lammy and AI minister Kanishka Narayan.

While the inaugural AI Summit held at Bletchley Park in 2023 focused squarely on the safety of cutting-edge AI systems, subsequent summits held in South Korea and France expanded the remit to also focus on inclusion, governance and innovation.

Now, the India AI Impact Summit will revolve largely around addressing the fundamental gap that persists between the inclusive rhetoric around AI and the reality on the ground.

“The global AI divide continues to widen, with AI resources and capabilities concentrated among select nations and corporations. This concentration fundamentally limits the development of social, cultural and linguistically contextual AI solutions, constraining AI’s potential to accelerate progress toward our collective development goals, especially for the Global South,” said the summit organisers.

“Simultaneously, AI’s rapid proliferation across society is creating new challenges that demand urgent attention: disrupting traditional employment patterns, exacerbating existing biases and driving exponential increases in energy consumption.

“These developments underscore the urgent need to move beyond aspirational frameworks toward concrete, measurable impact that addresses both AI’s promise and its perils.”

Unlike previous events, the India summit has evolved into an all-purpose trade show, with exhibition halls displaying diagnostic tools powered by machine learning, agritech platforms promising precision for small farmers, multilingual language models tuned to India’s linguistic diversity, and public service dashboards designed to streamline governance.

With Delhi hotel rooms touching $6,000 a night, it is a reasonable forecast that the summit will prioritise the interests of power and profit Apar Gupta, Internet Freedom Foundation

However, the previous AI Impact Summits have not resulted in joint binding political agreements, with Apar Gupta, founder director of the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), warning that this latest edition risks being little more than a spectacle if policy does not match rhetoric.

“Perhaps, if the summit is viewed more pragmatically across the hundreds of events and the flood of emails and PDFs it will generate, it should be mostly understood as spectacle,” he wrote.

“Here, the slogan of AI providing ‘welfare for all, happiness for all’ matches the massive scale of event organising as a communications objective to produce narratives at volume.

“With Delhi hotel rooms touching $6,000 a night, it is a reasonable forecast that the summit will prioritise the interests of power and profit, not only across the hundreds of panels and talks, but also in the deal-making that will be done behind closed doors.”

The opening day was also marred by complaints of poor organisation and crowd management, with India’s information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw having to apologise to exhibitors for “any issues or inconvenience” as social media was flooded with complaints.

Many exhibitors complained, for example, that security sweeps and last-minute closures left them stranded outside the exhibition halls, while some even complained of their products being stolen from the venue.

UK aims at supercharging growth The UK is expected to use the summit to redouble efforts to use AI to transform public services, create jobs and drive renewal for people worldwide. According to the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), deputy prime minister Lammy will speak on a high-level panel on the last day of the summit about unlocking opportunity through global languages, announcing UK support for an African Language Hub that will enable AI to work in 40 African languages. It is one of three projects being announced as part of the £100m AI for Development (AI4D) programme, aimed at ensuring South Asian and African countries benefit from the AI revolution. “AI is the defining technology of our generation – and we’re determined to make sure it delivers for everyone,” said AI minister Narayan. “It can cut waiting times, transform public services, create new jobs and give hard-working communities a fresh start – and that’s exactly the message we’re taking to the summit. “It is central to our plans for delivering national renewal, but its benefits can’t and shouldn’t be reserved for the few.” However, last year’s summit in Paris ended with the US and the UK refusing to sign a joint international declaration on inclusive and sustainable AI, including promoting accessibility to reduce digital divides between rich and developing countries. While the UK government failed to provide an exact reason for its refusal to sign the statement, a spokesperson for Starmer said at the time that the government would “only ever sign up to initiatives that are in UK national interests”. The emphasis placed on deregulation by US vice-president JD Vance and other key political figures led some to argue that they were setting the stage for a “race to the bottom” on AI regulation. Vance, for example, rebuked European efforts to curb AI’s risks, warning that excessive regulation could hobble the rapidly growing AI industry. He also criticised cooperation with China, as well as any regulation that threatens the interests of US companies. “We feel very strongly that AI must remain free from ideological bias and that American AI will not be co-opted into a tool for authoritarian censorship,” he said.