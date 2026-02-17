House of Lords committee concerned over digital forensics backlog

A report by the House of Lords Science and Technology committee warns that the “collapsing forensic science system” in the country is a “national scandal waiting to happen”.

The report highlights failures in digital forensics and a failure to respond to new technologies in a fragmented system.

“Criminal cases are collapsing, often due to missing or damaged evidence,” the report said. “The market meant to provide many forensic services has collapsed. Police provision is patchy, inconsistent and lacking in oversight.

“Digital forensics is increasingly important, but a backlog of over 20,000 digital devices to be analysed has not shrunk in years. Ministers admit that the system needs reform.”

Giving evidence to the committee, policing and crime minister Sarah Jones said the problems evident now are symptoms of “wider problems we have had in policing”, including a lack of co-ordination.

“The thing I found most shocking, as a new minister in this space, is the lack of real understanding of what is actually going on across the country on forensics,” she told the committee. “We do not know how much money is spent, how many delays there are or the balance between the private sector and in-house.

“If we can have performance data where we have standardisation of what is expected, what is good practice and what all forces should be doing, we can shine a light on forensics in a way that we just cannot at the moment.”

Taking responsibility Also giving evidence, Carole McCartney, professor of law and criminal justice at the University of Leicester and member of the Westminster Commission, added that there are issues with who takes responsibility for forensic science. “There is a problem with the Home Office but, to be perfectly honest, the Ministry of Justice is even worse,” she said, adding that when the commission would approach them for a meeting, they would be told “there is nobody here to talk to”. “Now we solve everything using digital forensics … it is not particularly well regulated … we will undoubtedly have miscarriages of justice that we will not be able to solve, either because we do not have the expertise or because we do not have the evidence because we did not seize it in the first place,” said McCartney.