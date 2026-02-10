Arctic Wolf targets mid-market security gap in APAC

Cyber security provider Arctic Wolf has been expanding its footprint across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, recently launching its full product portfolio in Malaysia as it looks to address a widening disparity in the market.

Speaking to Computer Weekly in a recent interview, the company’s APAC business director David Hayes noted that while global cyber security spending increased by 13% in 2025, losses resulting from incidents grew even faster.

“We don’t believe it is a lack of tools or the quality of the tools. We think it’s a people, process and technology thing,” said Hayes.

A key part of its strategy is to offer a 24/7 vendor-neutral security operations centre (SOC) as a service for midmarket customers that are not large enough or simply don’t want to ­perform that function internally. In Australia, its customers include Brighton Grammar School, Parramatta Leagues Club, and Arts Centre Melbourne.

While Arctic Wolf’s services are broadly relevant, particular interest has come from private schools, legal firms, shipping and logistics, and local government.

“That wasn’t really by design,” said Steve Hunter, Arctic Wolf’s director of engineering for APAC. “That’s been a consequence of being here in Australia. The independent schools have very significant data challenges, and there are quite a few that have had significant breaches…I hadn’t actually appreciated just how diverse the types of data schools maintain,” or how much of that data is sensitive, such as health and mental health records.

Hayes explained that these organisations typically rely on small teams of IT generalists. While responsible for security, these teams often struggle to manage the sheer volume of alerts generated by modern tooling.

“They’ll have really good tools – one of the top five endpoint vendors or firewall technologies – but what they're missing is that 24x7 capability,” said Hayes, adding that they benefit significantly from external guidance on improving security posture.

Similarly, law firms have invested in enterprise-class protection as used by banks and national governments, “but their operational maturity and the number of folks they have to operate it is lean,” said Hunter, adding that Arctic Wolf can do the heavy lifting to help those customers get full value from their security investments.