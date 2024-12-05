GTDC: Distribution pivotal to delivering security
Industry organisation shares report that aims to highlight the role its members play in making sure complex technology gets into the hands of partners
The vast bulk of security products and services are being handled by distribution, and their role in ensuring customers remain protected is critical.
According to a report, IT distributors empower cybersecurity adoption and sales, from the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC), working across the channel community is the best way to fend off threats. “Solution providers, vendors, distributors and other partners must build more robust and adaptable cyber security practices, and strengthen and grow relationships with a variety of companies and experts,” the report stated.
“Collaboration and alliance partners are essential for building effective and profitable cyber security offerings today. Leveraging the collective ingenuity of vendors, providers and distributors adds weight to services portfolios, and creates a stronger network of experts and access to more tools that help drive higher revenue, margins and customer satisfaction rates.”
Given the complexity of security products and services, the role of the channel remains paramount in getting those tools to market. GTDC noted that a significant portion of current security spending already went via the channel, underlining the importance and position of partners.
Vendors looking to grow their business and increase market awareness need to work with the channel.
The report quoted Adam Bellows, executive director and category leader of networking and security at Ingram Micro, who underlined the role played by the channel in supporting vendors.
“From an emerging vendor perspective, channel strategy is key to cyber security success,” he said. “It’s about finding their niche and understanding how they fit. Distributors can show vendors how to expand their presence in the extremely competitive cyber security space and open new routes to market.”
Solid channel understanding
Other distributors expressed the need for solid channel understanding and the development of partner programmes that support all tiers if vendors are going to be successful.
Those that have understood the channel benefits acknowledged the positive role distribution played in growing their market.
“They play a critical role in developing our channel partners globally, and doing ‘health checks’ in certain cases to ensure success and helping scale our renewals model,” said Tim Stone, vice-president of international partner ecosystems for BeyondTrust. “Distribution is not just involved at the front of the process as they deliver ongoing partner support while working to expand our customer base.”
Bob Skelley, vice-president of channel sales and strategy for Arctic Wolf, agreed distribution provided high levels of vendor support.
“They train partners on our solution competences and positioning, and help them identify the right customer profile, as well as create awareness of the Arctic Wolf brand across the channel,” he said. “For example, we do a regular webinar series with our distribution partners on hot topics that are relevant to our target partner base.”
The GTDC report concluded that distributors have become “change agents” for the security industry and were pivotal to the success of vendors, both fresh entrants and established players, to widening their market reach and working with partners to ensure complex security is delivered and deployed successfully.