GTDC: Distribution pivotal to delivering security

The vast bulk of security products and services are being handled by distribution, and their role in ensuring customers remain protected is critical.

According to a report, IT distributors empower cybersecurity adoption and sales, from the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC), working across the channel community is the best way to fend off threats. “Solution providers, vendors, distributors and other partners must build more robust and adaptable cyber security practices, and strengthen and grow relationships with a variety of companies and experts,” the report stated.

“Collaboration and alliance partners are essential for building effective and profitable cyber security offerings today. Leveraging the collective ingenuity of vendors, providers and distributors adds weight to services portfolios, and creates a stronger network of experts and access to more tools that help drive higher revenue, margins and customer satisfaction rates.”

Given the complexity of security products and services, the role of the channel remains paramount in getting those tools to market. GTDC noted that a significant portion of current security spending already went via the channel, underlining the importance and position of partners.

Vendors looking to grow their business and increase market awareness need to work with the channel.

The report quoted Adam Bellows, executive director and category leader of networking and security at Ingram Micro, who underlined the role played by the channel in supporting vendors.

“From an emerging vendor perspective, channel strategy is key to cyber security success,” he said. “It’s about finding their niche and understanding how they fit. Distributors can show vendors how to expand their presence in the extremely competitive cyber security space and open new routes to market.”