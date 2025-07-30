GTDC: Improving vendor distribution onboarding will accelerate results

One of the key tasks distributors perform for vendors is to bring on board partners and support them with enablement tools and support, but they need the same support to come from those they choose to work with.

A theme of recent vendor partner programmes has been to make onboarding simpler and quicker to get a wider route to market, and the benefits of encompassing distribution in those efforts has been underlined by the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC).

The industry organisation has shared research, The distribution onramp: a quick-start guide for established and emerging technology vendors, against the backdrop of the GTIA ChannelCon event. The report advocates a smooth onboarding process to allow vendors the opportunity to develop a two-tier channel and accelerate sales.

GTDC is advising vendors of all sizes to follow best practices that will make onboarding easier for the channel and ensure they have the necessary marketing, training and management tools.

“Successful navigation of the distribution onboarding process increases the value of these relationships across the channel, ensuring quicker and higher returns on investments for vendors and their partner communities,” said Frank Vitagliano, CEO of GTDC.

“These mission-critical alliances benefit greatly from a solid foundation and continual nurturing, and early adoption of these industry best practices minimises the chances of making costly mistakes or, worse, failing to capitalise on major business opportunities.”

GTDC added that onboarding was a critical element that vendors needed to consider before they signed fresh distributors if they wanted to accelerate the impact of widening or establishing a two-tier model.

The GTDC report included several quotes from vendors recognising the value that distribution delivered, including the thoughts of Michelle Accardi, CEO of Liongard.

“I completed a full analysis of my go-to-market team and hired a CRO to look at our strategies for each region, including assessing ways we could grow and support those partners,” she said. “While we have people in the US, Canada and the UK, we determined the best way to expand our channel operations was to work with regional distributors.”

The distribution body has worked hard to promote distribution and has shared research in the past that promoted the benefits of closer levels of collaboration between vendors and disties. There were clear signs that those who enabled a tight relationship saw positive results.