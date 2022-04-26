Channel programme sparks growth for Arctic Wolf

Security player Arctic Wolf has highlighted the role of the UK channel in supporting the firm’s growth, which has been strengthened since it rolled out a partner programme.

The company cut the ribbon on its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) partner programme a year ago and, reviewing the progress made over the past 12 months, the firm has reached a point where it has 35 UK partners producing the numbers for it, including TruStack, CDW, NexStor and PrimeSys Technologies.

Arctic Wolf, which has established its EMEA HQ in Newcastle, offers partners a range of security services that they can take out to customers, including managed detection and response (MDR), managed risk, cloud detection and response, and managed security awareness.

Clare Loveridge, vice-president and general manager, EMEA at Arctic Wolf, said the firm had benefited from the combination of attracting and working with a decent set of partners and being in a position to sell technology that was in increasing demand from customers looking to reduce their exposure to threats.

“Since opening for business in EMEA just a year ago, we have had the opportunity to connect and build a thriving channel go-to-market programme, bringing security operations to UK businesses across a wide range of sizes and industries,” she said.

“Our growth is a testament to our commitment to nurturing long-lasting, successful relationships with our channel partners and we continue to experience robust demand and interest that I have rarely seen in my two-decade-long career building EMEA technology businesses.”

Arctic Wolf’s security operations cloud proposition was one that resonated with partners and customers and was picked out as one of the plus points by Phil Cambers, commercial director at TruStack.

“Arctic Wolf is bringing security operations to businesses of virtually any size, and addressing a real market need,” he said. “We are pleased to be developing a strong partnership with the team at Arctic Wolf, and look forward to introducing more customers to the comprehensive solution it offers.”

Meanwhile, Kurmi Software is another vendor hoping that an enhanced partner programme will deliver higher levels of channel satisfaction and more growth.

The UC management specialist has launched its Kurmi Advantage Partner (KAP) programme, which has three tiers – registered, business and premier business partner – and offers rewards and support for those that sign up to work with it.

“Channel partners like working with Kurmi because we offer market versatility,” said Sylvain Mogade, EMEA and APAC partnership manager at Kurmi. “KAP rewards our pioneering partners for their commitment and entices new partners to grow their businesses with Kurmi’s UC management platform, making it easy to do business with us.”