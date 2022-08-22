Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

If there is a theme this week, it is security, with several players in that market deciding that the time is right to bring some fresh talent on board. Some will be familiar names to the channel and others will become so over the next few months.

Arctic Wolf Johnny Ellis has been appointed EMEA channel director by the security player, based in the UK with a brief to focus on recruiting and exciting a strong partner ecosystem. If his name sounds familiar, that’s because he has been in the channel for a while, most recently as UK sales director at distributor Arrow ECS. “Arctic Wolf is a truly channel- and partner-first organisation and I am excited to lead the charge and drive that mission as we expand our presence across Europe,” said Ellis. “Our focus is on helping partners become active and successful, rather than just signing for the sake of signing.”

NS1 The smart networking player has rolled out the red carpet to welcome Emily Nerland as head of global sales. She has experience of growing indirect sales in her most recent role as director of EMEA at Masergy. “Emily has extensive all-around experience leading teams for fast-growing companies and is an expert in developing and executing strategies that result in successful customer outcomes,” said Andy Hershey, chief revenue officer at NS1. “She understands the role our technology plays in digital transformation, and she will be instrumental in building and executing strategies to share our value proposition with partners and enterprise organisations across the world.”

Check Point The security vendor has unveiled Seamus McCorry as its new country manager for Check Point Ireland. McCorry comes to Check Point after serving as regional director and head of business sales Northern Ireland at Virgin Media O2. He has also held senior leadership positions at Vodafone and BT. “It’s fantastic to be leading Check Point’s Irish team,” he said. “I am looking forward to building new relationships in the market, addressing the challenges of both customers and partners, while helping companies across Ireland to improve their cyber resilience in the cloud, the network and their endpoints, and growing Check Point’s market share.”