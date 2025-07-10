High-profile attacks underline ransomware threat

High-profile attacks on Ingram Micro, Marks and Spencer (M&S) and the Co-op have reminded the channel of the need to encourage customers to protect themselves against ransomware.

The past few days have seen Ingram recovering from a ransomware attack that hit the distributor late last week, and the chairman of M&S sharing the impact on the retailer with a Parliamentary committee.

Added to that is the announcement from the National Crime Agency (NCA) that four people – aged between 17 and 19 in London and the West Midlands – were arrested for the attacks on M&S and the Co-op.

Each time there is a development in the story, whether it be a company update or arrests, it puts the topic of ransomware and its impacts back on the agenda.

Spencer Starkey, executive vice-president for EMEA at SonicWall, said there was a need to work with customers to improve their security defences.

“These are significant and disruptive cyber attacks, and while M&S has actively worked to resolve the issue with the assistance of cyber security experts and national authorities, there is still currently no definitive timeline for full recovery,” he said. “We have seen at SonicWall that organisations were under critical attack for an average of 68 days in 2024, highlighting the potential for prolonged recovery periods following sophisticated cyber attacks.

“The recent retail attacks align with trends in Sonicwall’s 2025 Threat report, which shows a sharp rise in sophisticated attacks,” said Starkey. “Threat actors are now exploiting vulnerabilities within 48 hours of disclosure – far faster than most organisations can patch – highlighting a growing gap between threat velocity and enterprise readiness. Retail is one of the key targets for hacker groups and bad actors.”