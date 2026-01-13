Police Digital Service ex-staffers launch employment tribunal action over mistreatment claims

The Police Digital Service (PDS) is set to be the subject of at least two employment tribunals this year, with former staffers making claims of harassment, sexual discrimination and unfair constructive dismissal against the organisation, Computer Weekly has learned.

Three PDS senior executives, including a director, are also understood to have been dismissed in recent weeks, according to sources with a close working knowledge of the Home Office-funded organisation, which is responsible for overseeing the development and delivery of the National Police Digital Strategy.

PDS has previously been described to Computer Weekly as being a “really unhappy place to work”, with sources within the organisation reporting low staff morale, amid a promise from the organisation’s senior leaders that the workplace would undergo a “cultural reset”.

This vow is understood to have been made to staff following the completion of a “through review” of PDS, following the arrests of two employees in July 2024 for suspected bribery, fraud and misconduct in public office.

This event led to the resignation of then PDS chief executive Ian Bell, and a subsequent restructure and streamlining of the rest of the company’s senior leadership team over the past year, which is now almost exclusively staffed by interim hires.

It has now been brought to Computer Weekly’s attention that at least two employment tribunals against PDS are getting underway this month, with PDS facing claims of harassment and victimisation by one former staff member.

Second case hearing The preliminary hearing for the second case, brought by another ex-PDS staffer, took place during the week commencing 5 January 2026, as confirmed to Computer Weekly by the local tribunal office overseeing it. That case is understood to feature accusations of sexual discrimination and whistleblowing detriment, with the individual involved putting in a claim for unfair constructive dismissal against PDS. Sources told Computer Weekly that there are several other employment tribunals concerning the company’s treatment of former staff members either underway or in the pipeline. Computer Weekly contacted PDS for a comment and clarification on the forthcoming employment tribunals, as well as the more recent wave of senior departures from the organisation, and received the following statement in response: “We do not provide comment on any internal personnel matter which is confidential to both the organisation and any individual involved. In relation to employment tribunal claims, like any organisation, we occasionally face claims brought against us and are unable to comment on individual cases.”

Culture and engagement PDS has repeatedly acknowledged that “improving the culture and engagement with employees at all levels” is a priority for the organisation, with this phrase appearing in every PDS financial report filed with Companies House since 2020. The organisation’s most recent set of accounts covers the 12 months to 31 March 2025, and were filed with Companies House on 12 December 2025, confirming the organisation received a Home Office grant valued at £22.3m to progress its work during this period. The accounts also confirm that PDS made a profit before tax of £2.22m during the year, which is an improvement on 2024, when it made a loss of £1.2m. “The profit for the year includes the release of £3.63m of deferred income related to prior years following a review of remaining liabilities … without this there would have been a loss of £1.4m,” the accounts clarified.