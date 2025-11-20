AWS claims cloud-provider first with DWDM transponder

As the future success of datacentres becomes increasingly dependent on the performance of networking components that can process massive amounts of data with minimal latency and power consumption, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has introduced a new version of its dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) transponder system, claiming to be the first cloud provider to successfully develop and deploy in-house such technology for both metro and long-haul applications at scale.

AWS network infrastructure operates on two scales. Metro connections link datacentres in a single region for distances up to 400km, while long-haul connections span thousands of kilometres to connect different regions together.

Explaining the rationale for its DWDM development work, AWS says it has a need to innovate constantly to keep its digital highway system running smoothly and efficiently for customers around the world, and that to further improve speed and efficiency, it built the DWDM transponder system and specialised networking equipment designed for the global network.

Claiming to be the only cloud provider to successfully develop and deploy in-house DWDM technology for both metro and long-haul applications at scale, AWS says its ownership of global networking technology stems from necessity-driven innovation.

As AWS scaled, it said it recognised the advantages of controlling its own innovation cycles and creating purpose-built services. This led the networking team to develop custom hardware and software tailored to AWS’s unique needs, with the DWDM transponder joining a portfolio of in-house technologies.

Indeed, it added that rather than simply purchasing complete systems from traditional suppliers, it instead wanted to combine specialised optical modules from select technology partners with its own expertise in building network platforms. AWS engineers created surrounding hardware – like the chassis, short reach connections and control systems – and adapted existing software with integrated network tools to work with the new technology. This, it claimed, allowed for more flexible and efficient network infrastructure.

“This represented a significant shift in how data transmission systems are built,” said Omid Momtahan, senior network development manager of AWS network product development, who led the project. “After we successfully demonstrated and deployed the technology for metro connections, we proved that a simplified, customised approach could deliver superior performance, higher availability and agility in operations and deployment. This innovation challenged the industry’s traditional model of complex, all-in-one solutions, showing that specialised systems could be both more effective and more economical.”

Unlike traditional transponders that offer standard transportation systems that serve general purposes, the AWS DWDM transponder is said to be designed to support custom networking pathways specifically optimised for what the company regards as its unique delivery needs. The result will be better performance and value for customers.

AWS deployed the first version of the AWS DWDM transponder for metro applications by late 2020. In addition to better integration, the system proved to be more reliable compared with other products in the market.

AWS noted that its first DWDM transponder for metro connections proved so successful that its team was engaged to develop a new version with enhanced capabilities.

The new DWDM technology is said to offer four specific benefits: performance gains; industry-first achievements; unified architecture advantages; and customer value without cost increase.

In terms of performance gains, AWS’s custom DWDM transponder is rated as being capable of delivering 73% more bandwidth than its previous iteration, while reducing power consumption by nearly 35% and demonstrating a 50% lower [max] failure rate than the previous third-party transponder. There are also reach gains, with the network expanding from metro connections to 1,500+ kilometre long-haul deployments in five months.

The offering also sees the creation of a single operating environment across all network scales – datacentres to long-haul networks – using the same hardware, operating system and tools, enabling faster problem-solving, enhanced security controls and proactive issue prevention.

Ultimately, AWS says its customers will receive faster data transfer speeds, improved application performance and more sustainable operations at the same cost, while AWS maintains complete control over security and can implement innovations faster than traditional supplier-dependent approaches.