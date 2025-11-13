CBRE charts rise of neocloud providers within European colocation market

The European colocation market is plugging the demand gaps for datacentre capacity caused by the waning appetites of hyperscale cloud firms by cozying up to neocloud providers, research from CBRE shows.

The real estate consultancy’s third quarter look at the state of the European datacentre market reveals that, despite a drop-off in hyperscaler demand for colocation capacity, the amount being acquired for hosting artificial intelligence (AI) workloads has soared.

The source of this demand are “neocloud” AI-infrastructure providers, such as Nscale and Coreweave, with CBRE’s figures showing the volume of datacentre capacity sold to such entities has trebled over the course of the past year.

“The volume of datacentre capacity sold to neocloud providers in the first nine months of the year rose to 414MW, up from 133MW compared to the same timeframe in 2024,” said the CBRE report.

While the report flagged London as being the location where the majority (68MW) of the 114MW of new datacentre supply that came online during the third quarter of 2025 was delivered, it also confirmed the Nordics as the most popular location for neocloud providers to take-up capacity.

“More than half of the signings’ volume (57%) is for capacity in Nordic countries, such as Norway and Iceland … [as] regional datacentre providers can offer neocloud providers … resource-intensive computer equipment, lower power costs and available capacity, which is increasingly difficult to find in Europe,” said the report.

Kevin Restivo, director of European datacentre research at CBRE, said power is often the greatest expense for AI infrastructure providers, so favouring the Nordics – where there is an abundance of lower-cost renewable power make sense.

“We see tremendous growth of this segment especially in the Nordics [for that reason], where lower-cost renewable power is often available in greater abundance than in many other European markets,” he said.