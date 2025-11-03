Opengear cuts network downtime for 35 global sites

With secure and resilient remote management critical for global organisations managing complex, geographically dispersed network infrastructure in a multicloud world, global managed hosting and cloud services provider Hyve Managed Hosting claims to have “dramatically” cut its network downtime, accelerated response times and lowered costs associated with external technical support through advanced network management solutions.

The operational gains achieved across the estate are said to have been realised with the deployment of Opengear’s Smart Out-of-Band technology, specifically the ACM7000 and IM 7200 with 4G LTE failover.

Hyve Managed Hosting has operations spanning 35 international sites in Europe, the US, Asia and Africa. The network project began with Hyve’s engineering team navigating the complexities of accessing parts of the network without on-site technical personnel. Simple configuration errors could lock engineers out of network devices and potentially affect response time or service continuity.

To address these challenges, Hyve needed a secure and reliable remote connectivity solution for every stage of network management, from initial setup and day-zero provisioning and configuration to upgrades and ongoing troubleshooting.

To align the new systems with its own security, resilience and scalability requirements, Hyve implemented Opengear’s remote management solutions with built-in cellular connectivity. All Opengear devices were configured at Hyve’s UK headquarters and then deployed globally.

Since implementation, Hyve’s Opengear secure remote access solutions have provided uninterrupted access to critical network infrastructure, even when primary network connections fail, directly leading to enhanced network uptime for Hyve customers. The centralised configuration and deployment from Hyve’s UK HQ have also minimised the need for local technical support and maintenance visits, optimising service costs globally.

The setup has enabled Hyve’s engineering team to remotely resolve issues, such as configuration errors, that previously required on-site personnel. This is claimed to have “drastically” accelerated customer response times and service continuity worldwide.

Commenting on the deployment so far, Hyve technical team lead Roberto Bello Hurtado said: “Having Opengear’s Out-of-Band solution in place has been invaluable for our team. Knowing we can access our network devices from anywhere gives us peace of mind and allows us to support our global infrastructure effectively.”

Opengear president and general manager Patrick Quirk added: “Hyve runs a global business where downtime is not an option. By deploying always-on, secure remote management, it puts resilience at the centre of its growth strategy. As the industry faces rising outages and greater complexity, Hyve is not reacting. It is leading.”

Looking ahead, as it expands globally, particularly in the US, Hyve plans to enhance its network resilience further with Opengear’s Lighthouse software. Lighthouse’s features are said to be designed to drive further efficiencies and provide a future-ready foundation for growth.