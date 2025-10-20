The Netherlands faces €12bn R&D investment gap as productivity stagnates

The Netherlands must produce 10 new technology and market leaders over the next decade, according to Vincent Karremans, its caretaker minister of economic affairs, as the country faces a €12bn annual investment gap in research and development (R&D).

Speaking on national radio, Karremans warned that without decisive action, “there will be no strong Netherlands”.

The ambitious target responds to alarming productivity data outlined in the government’s R&D action plan and productivity agenda, which shows that Dutch R&D spending has stagnated at just 2.2% of GDP – well below the European target of 3% – and threatens to fall even further to 2% by 2030.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands has slipped from fourth to 10th place on global competitiveness rankings between 2022 and 2025. Productivity growth has stagnated at just 0.4% annually over the past decade, compared with 1.5% between 1974 and 2013.

“We must invest now in tomorrow’s earning capacity,” Karremans emphasised in an interview with Computer Weekly at the Dutch Digitalization Day, held in The Hague this week. The urgency extends beyond economics, with an ageing population and Nato’s 3.5% GDP defence spending requirement, and the Netherlands desperately needs higher productivity to maintain public services and security. capabilities.

Strategic focus replaces scattergun approach

The government’s response marks a fundamental departure from traditional Dutch economic policy. Rather than the long-standing approach of “watering all the flowers”, Karremans is exploring targeted support for five or six industries where the Netherlands can genuinely compete globally.

“Dutch economic policy has always been about supporting all sectors equally,” he explained during the recent tech conference, organised by Topsector ICT and NLdigital. “But this broad approach means we don’t truly excel anywhere, and are being overtaken by countries that do make strategic choices.”

The policy change includes extending the government’s flagship startup programme, Techleap.nl, for another three years until 2029, with renewed focus on scaling deep-tech companies. Combined with new fiscal incentives for employee share participation in startups from January 2027, the government aims to create an ecosystem capable of nurturing the next generation of companies, such as ASML and Adyen.

Innovation paradox undermines potential Despite world-class universities and research institutions, the Netherlands suffers from what the reports describe as the “innovation paradox” – excellent scientific output that fails to translate into commercial success. While Dutch research ranks among the world’s best in terms of academic impact, the country generates relatively few university spin-offs and struggles to scale startups into substantial companies.

Only one Dutch company, ASML, appears among the world’s top 50 R&D investors, spending approximately €3bn annually. Individual US and German competitors, such as Apple and Volkswagen, each invest more than €20bn annually, exceeding the combined R&D spending of the entire Dutch private sector.

This narrow foundation reveals a deeper systemic problem: the Netherlands lacks the conditions to nurture more companies of ASML’s calibre. The Dutch government has responded with a comprehensive nine-point R&D action plan, designed to increase research investment structurally by 2030.

The strategy operates along three key tracks: boosting R&D spending among existing companies, facilitating the establishment of research-intensive ventures, and enhancing the conditions for innovative businesses. Specific measures include exploring a Dutch equivalent to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency in the US, establishing an R&D launch platform to remove barriers for growing companies, and mobilising €3bn in institutional capital from pension funds.

Other elements target critical bottlenecks, including expanding access to experimental facilities and testing environments, improving knowledge transfer from universities to the market, addressing the shortage of technical talent and creating a national European Union (EU) co-financing facility for European technology programmes. The plan also includes upgrading the innovation toolkit and potentially establishing a national investment institution with greater financial firepower.