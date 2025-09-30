Bank of America builds GenAI assistant for instant answers for customers

Bank of America expects to save tens of thousands of employee hours through a generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) assistant in its Global Payments Solutions (GPS) division.

The assistant, known as AskGPS, was built by an in-house team and the company described its introduction as a “bold leap forward” in how it applies GenAI to its business.

AskGPS provides services to more than 40,000 businesses and governments across the world, and it will support the bank’s staff in providing answers and advice. During development, it was trained on more than 3,200 internal documents and presentations, including product guides, term sheets and frequently asked questions.

“AskGPS turns institutional knowledge into real-time intelligence,” said Mark Monaco, head of GPS at Bank of America, adding that it goes beyond search tool functionality. “It’s a strategic engine, helping our teams respond faster and deliver the kind of clarity and advice clients expect in today’s environment.”

The bank said a “sophisticated inquiry” would previously involve an employee making phone calls to product specialists across different regions and time zones, taking an employee an hour to complete. But the same result is now almost instant – employees pose client questions and will receive answers within seconds, said the bank.