Meta AI training will be challenged at Europe’s highest court, says data protection chief

Europe’s baulked attempt to curb Meta’s artificial intelligence (AI) training will persevere and culminate at the European Court of Justice (ECJ), said the data protection commissioner who is leading the challenge.

Within days of European Union (EU) privacy commissioners giving Meta licence to train its popular open source Llama large language model (LLM) on public posts made by Europeans on its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms, the US big tech firm began its training. It cranked up just in time for the June launch of the AI-powered Ray Ban sunglasses that depend on the deep cultural understanding its AI gets by consuming EU data.

Yet while the regulatory approval was celebrated by those in Europe’s AI industry who believe it has been stifled by over-regulation, and who fear the European Commission’s ongoing implementation of its controversial AI Act will suppress their businesses, the main case against Meta has still to be heard.

Four days before Meta was due to start training, a Cologne Court rejected an emergency injunction by which an official German consumer organisation tried to halt Meta’s EU AI training. But it and other consumer bodies have yet to bring their main cases to court.