Privacy Shield: One year on and companies are still grappling for answers

For countries in the European Union, finding a way to legally transfer personal data to the US is a problem with no easy answers.

There has been much talk, legal advice, technical fixes and short-term solutions, but none can address the underlying problem – that EU and US laws are fundamentally incompatible.

There is little appetite in the US right now to spend money and political capital reforming US surveillance laws to protect the privacy of non-US citizens.

A study commissioned by the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs has set out a roadmap for how reforms might be achieved in the future.

But for now, companies are left with two choices – either carry out expensive risk assessments in the hope of showing that they are making genuine efforts to comply with Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), or ensure they keep their data within European datacentres that are free from the extra-territorial reach of US law.

Many medium-sized companies are choosing the latter option, said Max Schrems, the Austrian lawyer whose complaints against Facebook led to the European Court of Justice striking down the EU-US data sharing agreement, Privacy Shield, a year ago.

That is at best a short-term solution, Schrems said in an online debate with data protection lawyer Eduardo Ustaran, partner at Hogan Lovells.

Getting to grips with the world’s surveillance laws is an almost impossible task, said Ustaran.

Thousands of academics and activists have spent years studying US surveillance laws and have yet to square them with EU data protection requirements.

But the US is just one country. “What about the rest of the world?” he said. “What about the countries where we don’t speak their language and where we don’t have the academics analysing the law?”

In reality, most countries that organisations in the EU might want to share data with will have laws that allow governments to access data. The starting point, said Ustaran, is figuring out a way of protecting data better when it is transferred.

Big tech and cloud service providers are turning to creative legal ways to protect the privacy of data when it is hosted or shared outside the EU.

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) published recommendations in July 2020 advising companies, for example, that can they share data with countries with “problematic legislation” if they have no reason to believe that they will be affected by it in practice.

And the European Commission (EC) published updated standard contractual clauses (SCCs), which gave greater legal certainty to European businesses that want to use these contractual agreements to share data overseas.

“The EDPB has been, I believe, very helpful in providing a huge menu of measures to undertake and the new SCCs have specific provisions stating what organisations need to do to deal with these issues,” said Ustaran.

As a result, tech companies are setting up transparent processes for how to deal with requests from governments for their customers’ data.

This often involves putting the request on hold so that a judicial body can consider the matter, and giving as much information as they legally can to the customers affected.

“I see this happening all the time – deploy internal global policies dealing with how to react to government access requests,” he added.