Court to rule on Facebook data sharing after Schrems drops legal challenge against Irish regulator

The Irish High Court will issue a judgment on a legal challenge by Facebook to overturn a draft decision by Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner to suspend the company’s data-sharing with the US.

The news follows a last-minute agreement between the privacy campaigner Max Schrems and the data regulator who were due to be in court today.

The judge, Justice Barniville, said that he planned to make a decision on the case “as soon as possible,” pending other cases.

The court was due to hear a legal challenge by Schrems, an Austrian lawyer based in Vienna, against the Data Protection Commissioners (DCP)'s decision to issue the draft order against Facebook halting its data transfers to the US.

Schrems said that he was concerned that Helen Dixon’s draft decision against Facebook would lead to further delays and adversely effect the regulator’s investigation into his own complaints into Facebook.

He also claimed the DPC's inquiry, which the regulator took of its “own volition,” would fail to fully examine the legal grounds that Facebook is relying on to transfer data from the EU to the US.

Schrems resolved his case against the DPC on 13 January following an exchange of letters agreeing how Schrems complaint will be addressed, avoiding the need for a hearing.

The privacy activist first filed a complaint to the DPC against Facebook in 2013, amended in 2015, which has yet to reach a resolution.

Schrems argues that the social media company is in breach of data protection law by exporting data on European citizens to the US. He claims that European data is subject to mass surveillance by the US National Security Agency with few legal safeguards to protect the privacy of EU citizens.

Facebook sues Irish data regulator

Facebook began its own proceedings against the DPC in August 2020 after the regulator disclosed it had made a draft decision that Facebook Ireland should not transfer personal data out of the EU to its American parent Facebook Inc.

The DPC said Facebook’s data transfers failed to guarantee a level of protection to data subjects equivalent to those provided for in EU law.

The draft order followed a landmark judgement from the Court of Justice of the European Union in July 2020, which struck out the EU-US Privacy Shield agreement.

On Wednesday [13 January 2021] lawyers representing Schrems, said the inquiry into Schrems’ complaint is to proceed as outlined in a letter from the DPC of January 12th 2021. This means that the court did not have to resolve the issues in Mr Schrems case apart from costs.

Mr Justice Barniville agreed to adjourn the Schrems case until after he has delivered judgment on the Facebook case.

He said he hoped to give judgment as soon as possible but he had a number of other judgments to prepare and deliver first.

Earlier the judge said that he had received witness statement on behalf of the DPC and Facebook relating to the number of inquiries undertaken by the DPC of its own volition, since 2018 .

The court heard that the DPC had undertaken 83 “own volition” inquiries of which 27 were cross-border inquiries. Facebook was a party to 11 of the cross-boarder inquiries.

The only outstanding issue in his proceedings relate to legal costs. The parties have agreed that costs can be decided by Justice Barniville following the delivery of his judgment in Facebook’s case.

Schrems says ‘walls closing in’ on Facebook

Following an agreement with the DPC, Schrems said the DPC’s inquiry into Facebook would hear his representations and that would also receive copies of all submissions by Facebook, if the court allows the DPC's draft order to go ahead.

He said in a statement that the “walls were closing in” on the social media company. “Multiple courts have now held that the DPC must investigate this complaint”.

Gerard Rudden, solicitor for Schrems said that the DPC has largely agreed with Max Schrems that Facebook cannot continue transferring data to the US.

“When it comes to the question of whether Facebook can continue to transfer data to the US, the DPC has largely been in agreement with us before the Courts,” he said.

“It repeatedly took the firm view that Facebook cannot continue to transfer EU data to the US. However, the DPC has not issued a decision to that effect in 7.5 years.”

Schrems said that the DPC and had also agreed that the case would be dealt with under GDPR rather than the Irish Data Protection Act that was in force before 2018.