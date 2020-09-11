Facebook takes legal action against Irish privacy watchdog

Facebook is seeking a judicial review against the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) after receiving a preliminary order from the privacy watchdog to suspend its data transfers to the US.

The social media giant lodged the papers ex parte in the Irish High Court on 10 September, which will now be asked to test the validity and legality of the DPC’s preliminary ruling that Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) cannot be used as the mechanism for transatlantic data transfers.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) brought the legality of SCCs into question when it ruled to strike down the Privacy Shield agreement in July, on the basis that it failed to ensure European citizens adequate right of redress when data is collected by US intelligence services.

Although the ECJ found SCCs were still legally valid, it ruled that companies have a responsibility to ensure those they shared the data with granted privacy protections equivalent to those contained in EU law.

Austrian lawyer Max Schrems, who initiated the legal proceedings that led to the ECJ’s landmark decision (colloquially known as Schrems II), tweeted that Facebook’s decision to seek a judicial review “shows (a) how they will use every opportunity to block a case, even before there is a decision, and (b) how it is wholly illusionary to get such a case through in a couple of weeks or months in the Irish legal system”.

Both NOYB and Facebook were approached for comment but failed to respond by the time of publication.

When approached about Facebook’s decision to seek a judicial review, the DPC told Computer Weekly it would not be commenting at this time.