Max Schrems accuses Ireland of ‘Kafkaesque’ delay in Facebook GDPR investigation

Privacy campaigner Max Schrems has written to Europe’s data protection regulators demanding action over Ireland’s lack of progress in its investigation into complaints that Facebook is in breach of European privacy law.

In a letter to European data protection authorities (DPAs), the European Commission and Parliament, Schrems accused the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) of “Kafkaesque” delays to its investigation into three high-profile complaints made against Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook Ireland, which has its headquarters in Dublin, employs an estimated 4,000 people both directly and in companies that provide outsourcing services, and benefits from low business tax rates in the country.

The letter, from privacy campaign group Noyb.eu, said the Irish DPC had taken two years to complete the first of six stages in an investigation against Instagram and WhatsApp and to reach the second stage in its investigation into Facebook.

This is in contrast with the French data protection regulator CNIL, which was able to “single-handedly” investigate a complaint against Google and issue a £50m fine in seven months.

“At the current speed, these cases will easily take more than 10 years until all appeals are decided and a final decision is reached. These overly long durations expose the lack of any effective remedies for average citizens,” the letter said.

The Irish DPC has issued no penalties against private sector companies in over two years, despite more than 7,125 complaints in 2019 alone, the letter noted.

Secret meetings Schrems claimed the Irish DPC and Facebook Group held a series of 10 private meetings before the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into law to develop a way to continue its services without asking for consent from its customers to process their data. According to the letter, Facebook relied on its submissions in the meetings with the DPC as well as a whitepaper it shared with the DPC to legitimise its approach under the GDPR. “Given these [private] exchanges between DPC and Facebook, we have to assume that the DPC is following the Irish government’s approach of catering to large foreign investors through upfront legal advice on how to bypass the law” Max Schrems, Noyb.eu Despite repeated requests, the DPC and Facebook have refused to disclose the contents of the meetings and the whitepaper. “Given these exchanges between DPC and Facebook we have to assume that the DPC is following the Irish government’s approach of catering to large foreign investors through upfront legal advice on how to bypass the law,” the letter said. Schrems said it was concerning that the Irish DPC apparently engaged with Facebook when it was designing a way to bypass the need to obtain consent, and is now supposed to independently review it. “Overall, it seems likely that the DPC has manoeuvred itself into a situation where it is structurally biased because it is essentially reviewing its own legal advice to Facebook on how to bypass Article 6(a)(a) of GDPR,” the letter said. “Keeping these meetings confidential is only adding to the impression that the Irish DPC and Facebook have engaged in a relationship that is inappropriate for a neutral and independent oversight authority.”

Consent bypass Facebook changed the wording to its terms and conditions at midnight on 25 May 2018, when GDPR came into force. It claims the change allows it to continue providing services to customers by setting up a contract with them, rather than obtaining their consent for data processing. Schrems argues that Facebook did little more than make a cosmetic change. “Since Roman times, the law prohibits ‘renaming something’ just to bypass the law. What Facebook tried to do is not smart, but laughable,” he said. “It is nothing but lipstick on a pig.” The DPC has concluded that it does not have powers to scrutinise Facebook’s data processing contract. This is based on the definition of the word ‘contract’ taken from the Oxford English Dictionary rather than a proper analysis of contract law, claimed Schrems. “It is incomprehensible how a DPA should ever review whether processing is ‘necessary’ for a contract without reviewing the relevant contract,” the letter said.