Meta faces GDPR complaint over processing personal data without 'free consent'

The social media company Meta is facing a complaint for breaching European data protection law after offering customers the choice of accepting targeted advertisements based on their likes, interests and other personal information, or paying for an ad-free alternative.

The privacy group, Noyb, filed a complaint with the Austrian Data Protection Authority, claiming that Meta is in breach of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by giving users the choice to either consent to be tracked for personalised advertising or paying up to €250 a year to “preserve their data protection rights”.

The group, led by activist lawyer Max Schrems, is calling for the Austrian regulator to begin an urgent investigation into Meta, to halt Meta’s illegal processing of data, and impose a fine to deter other companies from following Meta’s approach.

Claim likely to have wide impact The case centres on whether Meta can legitimately claim to have obtained free consent from its customers to process their data, as required under GDPR, when the only alternative is for customers to pay a substantial fee to opt out of ad-tracking. The complaint will be watched closely by social media companies such as TikTok, which are reported to be considering offering ad-free services to customers outside the US to meet the requirements of European data protection law. Meta denied that it was in breach of European data protection law, citing a European Court of Justice ruling in July 2023 which it said expressly recognised that a subscription model was a valid form of consent for an ad-funded service. Spokesman Matt Pollard referred to a blog post announcing Meta’s subscription model, which stated, “The option for people to purchase a subscription for no ads balances the requirements of European regulators while giving users choice and allowing Meta to continue serving all people in the EU, EEA and Switzerland”. Meta has been seeking to establish a legal basis of collecting customers' data under GDPR since the European Court of Justice imposed a €1.2bn fine on Meta in January 2023 and ordered it to suspend data transfers between the EU and the US within six months. The company began offering people in the EU, EEA and Switzerland the choice to pay a monthly subscription to use Facebook and Instagram without any ads in November 2023.

Fundamental rights Noyb has brought the case on behalf of an anonymous complainant, who is unemployed and receives benefits, and lacks financial means to pay Meta’s subscription fee to access Facebook and Instagram. The privacy group argues that the complainant is one of millions of people in the EU that “simply do not have the financial means to prevent their personal data from being processed for advertising purposes by taking out a subscription”. Schrems said, “Fundamental rights are usually available to everyone. How many people would still exercise their right to vote if they had to pay €250 to do so?” Noyb says that if Meta is successful in defending its new approach, other online services could follow by offering subscriptions for versions of their services that do not offer targeted advertising.