Security leaders grapple with AI-driven threats

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is creating both opportunities and challenges for cyber security professionals, among other takeaways from a wide-ranging discussion on security leadership at the Stack 2025 x Cybersecurity conference organised by the Government Technology Agency of Singapore.

Ann Johnson, corporate vice-president and deputy chief information security officer (CISO) at Microsoft, pointed to the persistent threat of nation-state actors that are well-funded and lurk in their victims’ environment for a long time. “And they continue to come back,” she added, noting the importance of zero trust, multi-factor authentication, and employee education to mitigate these threats.

Daryl Pereira, Asia-Pacific head of office of the CISO at Google Cloud, highlighted the dual nature of AI, which can be an enabler and a threat, especially in the wrong hands. To fend off AI-driven attacks, he called for cyber defenders to adopt AI in use cases such as processing logs at scale and identifying vulnerabilities. He also stressed the need for investment in “best-of-class” processes, backups, and AI-driven security products to counter emerging threats.

Jerome Walter, field chief technology officer for Asia-Pacific and Japan at HashiCorp, pointed out the impact of the AI hype on organisational priorities. “Everyone is talking about AI…but who will see the existing challenges? You still need to deliver your existing infrastructure, and you have business responsibilities,” he said. Against this backdrop, Walter called for security teams to balance AI-driven innovation with the ongoing demands of securing existing systems.

Chua Ai Qi, director for cyber security at the Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies, noted the importance of prioritising core assets and building strong visibility into network activity. “How much do we understand what’s in our network?” she asked, urging organisations to improve their understanding of normal behaviour to better detect anomalies.

Luukas Ilves, a non-resident fellow at the International Centre for Defence and Security and former CIO of the Estonia government, singled out the power of fear as a motivator for security investment, though he urged CISOs to careful about its use. “From my own experience, fear works very well in difficult conversations around budgets but if you overuse it or you could lose credibility,” he said.

Ilves also highlighted the role of government in defining the public good and coordinating collective action against cyber threats. “Government is a way in which we collectively say what’s important to us and then set those goals,” he said.

In striking the balance between cyber security regulation and innovation, Chua advocated for collaboration between government and industry, pointing to Singapore’s use of regulatory sandboxes for iterative development and risk assessment. Ilves called for a “light-touch approach” to regulation, recognising that regulatory responses must adapt to the unique challenges of a fast-changing technology landscape.

The discussion then turned to the role of public-private partnerships in addressing cyber threats. Ilves said governments can play a crucial role in setting national priorities and fostering collaboration between different stakeholders. He drew parallels with the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic, where government action helped galvanise public and private efforts.

The panellists also called for more proactive intelligence sharing and industry collaboration, with Johnson urging organisations to move away from reacting to cyber threats, to developing predictive capabilities.

“We have to be faster in getting that intelligence out and we have to be constantly talking to each other, not only when there’s an event,” she said. “When you put smart minds together and add on technology like AI, you can get really predictive.”

Looking towards the future, the panellists offered their predictions for the coming years. Johnson anticipated the faster pace of development in quantum computing and its impact on encryption systems while Chua predicted more emphasis on incident response and threat mitigation.

Ilves foresaw the emergence of more sophisticated AI-powered attacks that will be more autonomous and less bounded than the malware of yesteryears, blurring the lines between human-mediated and automated threats.