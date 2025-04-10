Google bets on unifying security tools to ease CISO pain

Amid a plethora of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and model innovations, customer demonstrations and other cloud announcements at Google Cloud Next, Google this week debuted a new Google Unified Security (GUS) platform, delivering innovations across its steadily-growing cyber portfolio as it seeks to deliver better outcomes and integrate ever-more deeply with its customers’ security teams.

One of the most keenly felt pain points for enterprise security leaders is the disconnected nature of the security product and services environment, with many organisations running huge numbers of complex point security solutions, leaving them with fragmented silos of data and a mixed up, even contradictory view of the threat landscape. This leaves them vulnerable and exposed to threat actors who know how to exploit these gaps.

Google feels this pain too and, speaking to Computer Weekly ahead of the opening keynotes, Google vice president of security engineering Heather Adkins said that this had clearly motivated the development of the Unified Security platform.

“I’m excited for customers because there are different things we now offer as a company,” said Adkins. “I can’t tell you how many conversations I’ve had over the past 20 years trying to put those things together.”

At its core, GUS, brings together a range of security products and services including threat intelligence, security operations, cloud security and secure enterprise browsing, couples them to the capabilities it acquired in 2022 through Mandiant, and melds them into a converged solution powered by its Gemini AI.

Google claims this lays the foundations for “superior security outcomes”, creating a single, scalable and searchable security data fabric that covers users’ entire attack surfaces, providing better visibility and quicker detection and response spanning networks, endpoints, the cloud, and other applications, all enriched with up-to-date Google Threat Intelligence and rendered more efficient with Gemini.

“The unified product creates this unified data layer that you can query all the time,” said Adkins. “So if I’m a CISO and I read about [Chinese APT] Salt Typhoon in a magazine and I want to know if we are impacted, I can just ask. I don’t have to sort out a threat report and go and ask my SOC [Security Operations Centre] to dive in.

“That’s the promise of this. You can completely change the workflows, whether you’re a CISO or a SOC analyst,” she said.

IDC senior research director for security and trust, Michelle Abraham, said: "Google Unified Security represents a step forward in achieving better security outcomes with the integration of browser behavior, managed threat hunting, and security validation to strategically eliminate coverage gaps and simplify security management and threat detection and response.

“This approach offers organisations a more holistic and streamlined defense against today's complex threat landscape,” she said.