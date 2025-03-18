Local digital government needs overhaul, says Future Governance Forum report

Future Governance Forum calls for a new blueprint to modernise and digitise local government, including a sector-wide workforce plan, de-risking innovation, targeted funding and creating a better marketplace

A report by the Future Governance Forum (FGF) calls for a joined-up plan to deliver local digital government, bringing the sector together through a collaborative approach.

The report, which comes after an eight-month engagement period with local government leaders, and produced in collaboration between the forum and Public Digital, looks at challenges and opportunities in the local digital government sector. It highlights the need for a “blueprint for a modernised local government”, which should be developed collaboratively by the sector itself.

“It is a call to bring together the whole sector and set a new North Star, and strengthen the story for digital in local government that focuses on delivering modern, 21st century and world-leading public services,” it said.

The report highlights the “missing middle” – in other words, a gap in local government innovation, data and technology across the system. The gap, the report said, is “is leading to huge amounts of fragmentation, duplication of efforts and confusion about ‘who should be doing what’”. But, above all, there is “a gap that is preventing the sector from effectively learning from one another and addressing common and shared problems at the pace we need”, it added.

To fix this, the report sets out 60 recommendations, including developing a sector-wide workforce plan, to address digital skills and diversity issues, creating structured pathways for digital staff to progress into leadership roles not usually held by those in digital roles, such as chief executives, and improve infrastructure and incentives.

The aim is to de-risk innovation and shape the marketplace via collective buying, sandboxing and shared procurement frameworks. It added that the current software market is “broken”, where crucial systems are often dominated by a small number of large suppliers, locking councils into contracts with systems that can’t integrate with others, and excluding a more diverse range of suppliers.