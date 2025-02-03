New Relic extends observability to DeepSeek

New Relic has extended its observability platform to DeepSeek to help businesses simplify the process of developing, deploying and monitoring generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications using the open-source large language model.

The move addresses the growing need for businesses to navigate the increasingly complex AI landscape, with Gartner predicting that over 80% of enterprises will be using or deploying generative AI applications by 2026.

“Organisations face pressure to make informed AI implementation decisions in today's competitive environment,” said New Relic CEO Ashan Willy. “Observability offers a solution by providing comprehensive visibility across the AI stack. We are extending our platform to include AI applications built with DeepSeek, enabling enterprises to confidently decide which AI models to deploy and how to utilise them most effectively.”

Willy added that the combination of DeepSeek’s cost-effective models with New Relic’s expertise in observability and application performance monitoring (APM) could offer businesses a significant advantage in the rapidly evolving AI market.

New Relic’s integration with DeepSeek adds to its growing ecosystem of over 60 AI integrations, including recent additions such as Nvidia Inference Microservices (NIM) and Amazon Bedrock. The platform also supports integrations with major AI players such as OpenAI, Claude, Langchain and Pinecone.

AI applications present challenges related to tech stack complexity, security concerns and potential cost overruns. New Relic's AI monitoring provides a broad overview of the AI stack, tracking metrics like throughput, latency and costs while adhering to data privacy requirements. It also traces request flows across services and models to provide insights into the mechanics of AI applications.

The growing need for observability capabilities comes at a time when open-source models like DeepSeek are presenting new security risks.

Chester Wisniewski, director and global field chief technology officer at Sophos, said: “DeepSeek’s accessibility allows for exploration by both well-intentioned users and malicious actors. Similar to Llama, its guardrails can be largely removed. This could lead to misuse by cyber criminals, though it’s important to acknowledge that running DeepSeek demands significant resources.”

Wisniewski also highlighted the potential privacy risks associated with the expected widespread adoption of DeepSeek due to its cost advantage: “It is critical for companies to conduct a thorough risk assessment, including any products and suppliers that might incorporate DeepSeek or any future large language model. They must also ensure they possess the necessary expertise to make informed decisions.”

Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security, echoed these concerns, urging businesses to carefully evaluate the risks, particularly when these platforms operate in less transparent regulatory environments.

“Maintaining visibility into a supplier’s compliance is equally critical. Ensuring vendors adhere to recognised security certifications, such as SOC 2 [System and Organisation Controls 2] and ISO 27001, demonstrates their commitment to robust security practices and regulatory compliance. These certifications provide reassurance that vendors uphold high standards of security, including adherence to international regulations,” Guccione said.

“Fostering an informed and vigilant workplace can significantly reduce risk,” he added. “Educating employees about the hidden risks of foreign platforms and emphasising cyber security best practices allows organisations to navigate the evolving AI landscape safely.”