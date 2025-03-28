Countering nation-state cyber espionage: A CISO field guide

Quorum Cyber’s recently released Global Cyber Risk Outlook Report 2025 outlines how nation-state cyber activities, particularly from China, are evolving. According to the report, China’s cyber espionage operations will likely increase in 2025, with attacks targeting Western critical national infrastructure (CNI), intellectual property, and sensitive corporate data. The report also highlights that AI-powered cyber capabilities are being leveraged by China-state-sponsored, and other, threat actors to conduct advanced campaigns and evade detection more effectively.

China’s alleged involvement in data theft through services like DeepSeek raises significant concerns for cyber security leaders. Reports indicate that DeepSeek’s privacy policies allow user data to be stored on servers within China, making it potentially accessible to the Chinese government under local cyber security laws. Cyber security researchers have also found that DeepSeek embeds technology capable of transmitting user data to China Mobile, a state-owned entity, further heightening fears of surveillance and data exploitation. These risks are so severe that US government entities have moved swiftly towards banning its personnel from using DeepSeek, citing security concerns over data interception, including keystrokes and IP addresses. For chief information security officers (CISOs), this serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by foreign adversaries.