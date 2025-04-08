DeepSeek will help evolve the conversation around privacy

The launch of DeepSeek prompted the familiar wave of ethical debates that now accompany the launch of any large language model (LLM). Questions about data usage, transparency, and bias are well covered, but when the technology originates from China, they are accompanied by geopolitical and ethical concerns. As we’ve seen with TikTok, concerns around data handling quickly escalate into fears of state influence, national security risks and industrial espionage.

These fears aren’t without foundation. The accelerating AI arms race between the US and China has made AI a core pillar of national strategy. Both nations now view leading the AI race as an economic and technological priority. The result is a world in which every breakthrough model, whether American, Chinese or otherwise, is immediately scrutinised not just for its capabilities, but also for the geopolitical power shifts it sets in motion.

Data security in the face of AI Big Tech companies in the US like Open AI and Anthropic have come under justifiable scrutiny over how they gather and process data but the launch of DeepSeek introduced an additional level of risk. China has a well-documented history of alleged state-sponsored corporate espionage and intellectual property theft – including the December hack of the US Treasury Department, which the US attributed to Chinese-backed hackers. For CISOs and security leaders, the arrival of another powerful AI model with potential ties to the Chinese state should trigger a renewed focus on the security of their own data, particularly when it comes to protecting intellectual property and the sensitive information that underpins competitive advantage. However, the real concern isn’t just what DeepSeek can do today, but how it might be trained tomorrow. LLMs are trained on vast datasets scraped from every publicly accessible source imaginable. But publicly available data alone won’t satisfy the demand for more powerful models. There is a growing risk that the next generation of LLMs could be trained, at least in part, on data obtained through less ethical means, whether via state-sponsored hacks, insider threats or large-scale scraping operations that operate in legal grey areas. This is not a distant possibility. The practice of data hoarding – storing encrypted data today with the intention of decrypting it in the future, is already well documented in the industry. For CISOs, that means the threat landscape isn’t only limited to today’s vulnerabilities. Even encrypted data that’s safely stored today could become accessible within the lifespan of long-term business or government strategies.