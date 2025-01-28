DeepSeek: Welcome to US artificial intelligence’s Sputnik moment

Following last weekend’s introduction of the latest large language model (LLM) from DeepSeek, ChatGPT’s new artificial intelligence (AI) rival has topped the Apple App Store for iPhone downloads.

The DeepSeek R1 LLM is open source and uses reasoning combined with what the company calls “cold start data”, which means that rather than trawling the internet and social media sites to amass vast quantities of machine learning data, it relies instead on reinforced learning to improve accuracy.

On its GitHub page, the developers of DeepSeek describe R1 as a large-scale reinforcement learning on the base model. “We directly apply reinforcement learning to the base model without relying on supervised fine-tuning as a preliminary step,” it says. “This approach allows the model to explore chain-of-thought for solving complex problems.”

An estimated 2.1 million searches for DeepSeek were recorded over the weekend, with at least 1.6 million of these on Sunday 26 January alone. This is 12.3% of ChatGPT’s 13 million searches in the same timeframe.

Along with taking a different approach to ChatGPT, the interest in DeepSeek is also being driven by competitive pricing and the fact that the code is open source.

While OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, charges $2.50 per million input tokens for its GPT-4o model, DeepSeek is priced at $0.14 per million input tokens in situations where the AI engine is able to draw on previously cached information. Non-cached inputs are priced at $0.55 per million tokens.

The extent of interest in the AI from the Chinese firm resulted in turmoil in the valuation of tech stocks in the US. Reuters reported that Nvidia saw its share price drop 17%, which effectively wiped $593bn off its market valuation.