Latest list of AI in government decision-making published

The government has published the latest set of public sector applications that use artificial intelligence (AI) or automation, in a bid to demonstrate algorithmic transparency.

The algorithmic transparency records from UK public sector organisations enables people to understand how government departments make use of AI.

The records set out how reliable data is used to train AI models, what underlying technology is used in each case, and how any risks are managed effectively. In every case where civil servants use algorithmic tools to make quicker decisions, the records also show how trained staff remain behind the ultimate decision-making process.

It has now been updated and currently covers all algorithmic tools that interact directly with citizens or significantly influences decisions made about people.

There is a narrow set of exemptions, which apply to areas like national security, but the overall goal is that the government is committed to publishing records of the tools once they are being piloted publicly or are live and running in production.

Commenting on the latest update to the algorithmic transparency records, science secretary Peter Kyle said: “Technology has huge potential to transform public services for the better. We will put it to use to cut backlogs, save money and improve outcomes for citizens across the country.

“Transparency in how and why the public sector is using algorithmic tools is crucial to ensure that they are trusted and effective,” he added. “That is why we will continue to take bold steps like releasing these records to make sure everyone is clear on how we are applying and trialing technology as we use it to bring public services back from the brink.”

One of the applications included in the latest update is an algorithmic tool used by the Department for Business and Trade. The tool predicts which companies export goods to other countries, and helps officials identity those that may require additional help.

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “Our Plan for Change will deliver economic growth, and for that to succeed we need to support companies across the UK to realise their full potential when it comes to exporting around the globe.

“Our use of AI plays a vital and growing role in that mission, allowing high-growth businesses to maximise the export opportunities available to them, while ensuring that we are using taxpayers’ money responsibly and efficiently in delivering economic stability.”

The latest tools published in the algorithmic transparency records include chatbots from Network Rail and the Ministry of Justice, and an internal HR tool used by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Automation tools include the Correspondence Triage Automation Tool at HM Treasury; the Consular Digital Triage written enquiries large language model at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office; and the Complexity Application Routing Solution for visa applications.

Other applications include a tool to enable staff at the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) to search published Nice guidance; a writing assistant at the Ministry of Defence; and the Department of Work and Pensions’ Pension Calculator for estimating a citizen’s potential retirement income.