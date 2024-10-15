UK government unveils AI safety research funding details

The UK government has formally launched a research and funding programme dedicated to improving “systemic AI safety”, which will see up to £200,000 in grants given to researchers working on making the technology safer.

Launched in partnership with the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the Systemic Safety Grants Programme will be delivered by the UK’s Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute (AISI), which is expected to fund around 20 projects through the first phase of the scheme with an initial pot of £4m.

Additional cash will then be made available as further phases are launched, with £8.5m earmarked for the scheme overall.

Established in the run-up to the UK AI Safety Summit in November 2023, the AISI is tasked with examining, evaluating and testing new types of AI, and is already collaborating with its US counterpart to share capabilities and build common approaches to AI safety testing.

The £8.5m in grant funding was initially announced during the second day of the AI Seoul Summit in May 2024 by then digital secretary Michelle Donelan, but the new Labour government has now provided more detail on the ambitions and timeline of the scheme.

Focused on how society can be protected from a range of AI-related risks – including deepfakes, misinformation and cyber attacks – the grants programme will aim to build on the AISI’s work by boosting public confidence in the technology, while also placing the UK at the heart of “responsible and trustworthy” AI development.