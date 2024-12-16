KRIS - stock.adobe.com
Morse Micro intros Wi-Fi HaLow router
Wi-Fi HaLow chips provider announces launch of first reference-designed access point based on low-power wireless standard expanding its suite of internet of things evaluation tools
In the latest of a series of moves in 2024 by the chip provider to tap into the opportunities offered by the wireless technology designed to offer longer-range and lower-power connectivity, Wi-Fi HaLow technology firm Morse Micro has launched its first reference-designed Wi-Fi HaLow Access Point, HaLowLink 1, expanding the company’s suite of internet of things (IoT) evaluation tools.
The designation for certified products incorporating IEEE 802.11ah technology, Wi-Fi Certified HaLow is intended to augment Wi-Fi by operating in spectrum below 1 gigahertz (GHz). Intended to enable the low-power connectivity necessary for applications including sensor networks and wearables, its range is longer than many other IoT technology options, and its proponents believe it will provide a more robust connection in challenging environments where the ability to penetrate walls or other barriers is an important consideration.
Wi-Fi HaLow is also built to deliver extended battery life, enhanced device density, minimised end-to-end delay, a higher level of security, ease of installation and management, and elevated data throughput in IoT scenarios. Wi-Fi HaLow products will use narrow channel bandwidths, an increased number of supported devices and new operating modes to accommodate battery-operated devices.
Designed to unlock the full potential of Wi-Fi HaLow, the HaLowLink 1 will serve as a reference design and evaluation platform that promises to demonstrate Wi-Fi HaLow’s range, throughput and low-power capabilities in an all-in-one device.
Developed in collaboration with network hardware and software company GL.iNet, the HaLowLink 1 is essentially designed to simplify the setup of a Wi-Fi HaLow network. It’s set up to provide global manufacturers, telecommunication partners, system integrators and developers with a plug and play evaluation experience and reference design that will accelerate the commercial realisation of Wi-Fi HaLow Access Points into the market.
At the core of the HaLowLink 1 is the AzureWave AW-HM593 module, with Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi Certified HaLow MM6108 silicon, which offers support for a range of bandwidths, including 1/2/4/8 MHz. It also integrates a Mediatek MT7621A dual-core central processing unit and the MT7603E 2x2 802.11n 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 4 service, allowing communication between Wi-Fi HaLow and traditional Wi-Fi devices.
Morse Micro describes HaLowLink 1 as a “powerhouse solution that redefines what’s possible for IoT devices”, supporting everything from smart home applications to industrial IoT. In terms of use cases, Morse Micro identified creating Wi-Fi HaLow networks; connecting devices to Wi-Fi HaLow networks; extending the range of existing networks; and a virtual wire.
For example, HaLowLink 1 could see use as an access point to create Wi-Fi HaLow networks for HaLow-enabled devices, as well as providing connectivity for existing 2.4 GHz and Ethernet devices. It could also be used to connect legacy devices on to Wi-Fi HaLow networks extending their usable range by connecting via Ethernet, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi or USB, which can then send data over Wi-Fi HaLow. HaLowLink can also act as an extender of a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network in a difficult-to-reach location.
“HaLowLink 1 is about more than just a Wi-Fi HaLow access point,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. “It’s a breakthrough for IoT … we’re setting a new standard for what’s possible in IoT and long-range connectivity. By partnering with GL.iNet, we’re providing developers, OEMs, and integrators with an intuitive, powerful tool to build and evaluate scalable, future-proof networks that meet the demands of today’s most challenging environments and drive the IoT innovations.”