Morse Micro intros Wi-Fi HaLow router

In the latest of a series of moves in 2024 by the chip provider to tap into the opportunities offered by the wireless technology designed to offer longer-range and lower-power connectivity, Wi-Fi HaLow technology firm Morse Micro has launched its first reference-designed Wi-Fi HaLow Access Point, HaLowLink 1, expanding the company’s suite of internet of things (IoT) evaluation tools.

The designation for certified products incorporating IEEE 802.11ah technology, Wi-Fi Certified HaLow is intended to augment Wi-Fi by operating in spectrum below 1 gigahertz (GHz). Intended to enable the low-power connectivity necessary for applications including sensor networks and wearables, its range is longer than many other IoT technology options, and its proponents believe it will provide a more robust connection in challenging environments where the ability to penetrate walls or other barriers is an important consideration.

Wi-Fi HaLow is also built to deliver extended battery life, enhanced device density, minimised end-to-end delay, a higher level of security, ease of installation and management, and elevated data throughput in IoT scenarios. Wi-Fi HaLow products will use narrow channel bandwidths, an increased number of supported devices and new operating modes to accommodate battery-operated devices.

Designed to unlock the full potential of Wi-Fi HaLow, the HaLowLink 1 will serve as a reference design and evaluation platform that promises to demonstrate Wi-Fi HaLow’s range, throughput and low-power capabilities in an all-in-one device.

Developed in collaboration with network hardware and software company GL.iNet, the HaLowLink 1 is essentially designed to simplify the setup of a Wi-Fi HaLow network. It’s set up to provide global manufacturers, telecommunication partners, system integrators and developers with a plug and play evaluation experience and reference design that will accelerate the commercial realisation of Wi-Fi HaLow Access Points into the market.

At the core of the HaLowLink 1 is the AzureWave AW-HM593 module, with Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi Certified HaLow MM6108 silicon, which offers support for a range of bandwidths, including 1/2/4/8 MHz. It also integrates a Mediatek MT7621A dual-core central processing unit and the MT7603E 2x2 802.11n 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 4 service, allowing communication between Wi-Fi HaLow and traditional Wi-Fi devices.

Morse Micro describes HaLowLink 1 as a “powerhouse solution that redefines what’s possible for IoT devices”, supporting everything from smart home applications to industrial IoT. In terms of use cases, Morse Micro identified creating Wi-Fi HaLow networks; connecting devices to Wi-Fi HaLow networks; extending the range of existing networks; and a virtual wire.

Read more about Wi-Fi HaLow Wireless Broadband Alliance reveals Wi-Fi HaLow phase two: Global industry body dedicated to improving Wi-Fi standards and services releases results of its phase two trials of real-world use cases for Wi-Fi HaLow.

Wi-Fi HaLow begins real-world commercial IoT deployments: Wi-Fi standard to address wide range of IoT applications and offer support for use cases including smart home, smart city, building automation, smart retail, industrial IoT and agriculture technology.

Morse Micro unveils Wi-Fi HaLow GitHub repositories, community forum: Provider of long-range, low-power connectivity services intros multiple open-source software repositories, including assets, tools and resources designed to support and empower global developer community.

For example, HaLowLink 1 could see use as an access point to create Wi-Fi HaLow networks for HaLow-enabled devices, as well as providing connectivity for existing 2.4 GHz and Ethernet devices. It could also be used to connect legacy devices on to Wi-Fi HaLow networks extending their usable range by connecting via Ethernet, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi or USB, which can then send data over Wi-Fi HaLow. HaLowLink can also act as an extender of a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network in a difficult-to-reach location.

“HaLowLink 1 is about more than just a Wi-Fi HaLow access point,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. “It’s a breakthrough for IoT … we’re setting a new standard for what’s possible in IoT and long-range connectivity. By partnering with GL.iNet, we’re providing developers, OEMs, and integrators with an intuitive, powerful tool to build and evaluate scalable, future-proof networks that meet the demands of today’s most challenging environments and drive the IoT innovations.”