Morse Micro unveils Wi-Fi HaLow GitHub repositories, community forum

Wi-Fi HaLow services and fabless semiconductor provider Morse Micro has opened multiple open-source GitHub repositories, along with a Community Forum catering to engineers, developers and tech enthusiasts interested in advancing Wi-Fi HaLow technology.

Wi-Fi Certified HaLow, the designation for certified products incorporating IEEE 802.11ah technology, is intended to augment Wi-Fi by operating in spectrum below 1 gigahertz (GHz) to offer longer-range and lower-power connectivity.

It’s also intended to enable the low-power connectivity necessary for applications including sensor networks and wearables. Its range is longer than many other internet of things (IoT) technology options, and its proponents believe it will provide a more robust connection in challenging environments where the ability to penetrate walls or other barriers is an important consideration.

In addition, Wi-Fi HaLow is built to deliver extended battery life, enhanced device density, minimised end-to-end delay, a higher level of security, ease of installation and management, and elevated data throughput in IoT scenarios. Wi-Fi HaLow also sees the use of narrow channel bandwidths, an increased number of supported devices and new operating modes to accommodate battery-operated devices.

In January 2024, Wi-Fi trade association the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) announced its Wi-Fi HaLow for IoT programme had moved into a new phase, showcasing offerings in real-world use cases. Since this time, the WBA’s project team has been testing the use cases and applications to demonstrate the benefits and performance Wi-Fi HaLow could have in the real world, including understanding what it regards as crucial metrics such as coverage areas, data rates, throughput and signal reliability.

The Morse Micro initiative comprises a collection of assets, tools and resources designed to support and empower the global developer community. By launching the resources, the company said it was reinforcing its commitment to advancing Wi-Fi HaLow technology and fostering a culture of continuous learning and development.

With the centralised platforms, Morse said it was enabling developers and partners to access the latest software releases, seek expert guidance and collaborate with peers to drive innovation.

Available for free, the GitHub repositories are said to contain the software and tools necessary to bring up Wi-Fi HaLow on Linux-based projects. Powered by Discourse, the forum will act as a dedicated platform where users can engage in discussions, share knowledge, seek advice, troubleshoot and contribute to Wi-Fi HaLow-related projects. The forum will also serve as a space to discuss broader connectivity topics, facilitating collaboration across the global Wi-Fi HaLow community.

“At Morse Micro, we believe in the power of community,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. “With over 100 million GitHub users and an ever-growing community on Discourse, we’re excited to create an environment where developers can connect, share ideas and innovate together.

“Our goal is to make Wi-Fi HaLow technology more accessible, relevant and adaptable to users’ needs while supporting skill development and industry-wide collaboration.”