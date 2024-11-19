Morse Micro, Vantron team to boost IoT connectivity through Wi-Fi HaLow

The development and application arc of the Wi-Fi HaLow wireless standard continues apace as Vantron Technology, a developer of embedded internet of things ( IoT) solutions, has sealed a strategic partnership with fabless semiconductor company Morse Micro to uses their respective expertise the application of Wi-Fi HaLow, claiming to revolutionise IoT connectivity.

The partnership is expected to drive innovation and enable Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity across the complete IoT ecosystem. Wi-Fi Certified HaLow, the designation for certified products incorporating IEEE 802.11ah technology, is intended to augment Wi-Fi by operating in spectrum below 1 gigahertz (GHz) to offer longer-range and lower-power connectivity.

Intended to enable the low-power connectivity necessary for applications including sensor networks and wearables, is range is longer than many other internet of things (IoT) technology options, and its proponents believe it will provide a more robust connection in challenging environments where the ability to penetrate walls or other barriers is an important consideration.

Wi-Fi HaLow is built to deliver extended battery life, enhanced device density, minimised end-to-end delay, a higher level of security, ease of installation and management, and elevated data throughput in IoT scenarios. Wi-Fi HaLow also sees the use of narrow channel bandwidths, an increased number of supported devices and new operating modes to accommodate battery-operated devices.

In essence, the partnership will see the two companies commit to provide energy-efficient connectivity solutions that meet the growing IoT demands of various industries. This includes the launch of a new line of Wi-Fi HaLow-enabled products including three modules, two access points and an IP camera.

All of the products to be produced in the partnership will use Morse Micro’s MM6108 single-chip SoC and have been designed to deliver for a range of IoT applications what the two companies assure will be “superior” connectivity, longer reach, better penetration and lower power consumption.

Wi-Fi HaLow capability will also enable Vantron’s new products to operate in the sub-1GHz frequency band, providing extended transmission ranges and enhanced wall penetration capabilities. Said to be designed with low-power consumption in mind, these devices are described as representing a “game changer” for smart homes, industrial applications and remote installations requiring reliable, long-distance wireless communication.

Commenting on the partnership, Morse Micro CEO Michael De Nil said: “Our partnership with Vantron reflects our mutual commitment to advancing IoT innovation and providing industries with the tools they need for more reliable, efficient wireless communication. We’re excited to collaborate with Vantron on this new range, setting a new standard for scalable, secure IoT connectivity in both industrial and consumer applications.”

Vantron CEO Bo Wei added: “We’re proud to bring this new line of Wi-Fi HaLow-enabled products to market. With these modules, access points, and camera, we are delivering solutions that allow customers to unlock the full potential of IoT applications, providing long-range connectivity, enhanced security and ultra-low power consumption.

“These products address the growing need for reliable, long-distance, low-power wireless communication, particularly in industrial and remote settings.”