Google Cloud’s Agentspace to unlock enterprise data

Google Cloud has unveiled Agentspace, a platform that leverages generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to automate enterprise workflows and provide employees with instant access to information and automated tasks.

“We recently did a study finding that enterprise workers use an average of four to six tools just to ask and answer one basic work question,” said Raj Pai, vice-president and product lead of Cloud AI at Google Cloud. “Switching across multiple apps to find and stitch together data can slow productivity and lead to missed opportunities.”

Powered by Google Cloud’s Gemini large language models, Agentspace aims to address the challenge by providing a single, unified platform that connects to various enterprise data sources, including popular applications such as Salesforce, SharePoint and ServiceNow.

“Agentspace unlocks enterprise data and expertise for employees with agents that bring together Gemini’s advanced reasoning, Google quality search, and all their enterprise data, regardless of where it’s hosted,” said Pai.

A key feature of Agentspace, available through a per-user, per-month subscription following a trial period, is its pre-built and customisable agents. Out-of-the-box agents offer intelligent search and advanced reasoning, while companies can also create custom agents tailored to specific needs. For example, an HR agent could help new employees onboard faster, or a marketing agent could generate targeted content.

Pai said Agentspace is also fully integrated with NotebookLM, Google’s research and note-taking tool. “Employees can synthesise, uncover insights and enjoy new ways of engaging with data, such as podcast-like audio summaries and more,” he added.

Kalyan Pamarthy, a product manager for Google Agentspace, showcased the platform’s capabilities during a media briefing this week. He demonstrated how an employee could use Agentspace to research, draft a press release, create a video and email the content to the social media team, all in a single interface.

The demo also highlighted Agentspace’s multimodal capabilities, allowing users to generate images and videos directly in the platform. Furthermore, Agentspace integrates with existing enterprise workflows, enabling users to take actions such as sending emails and assigning tasks without leaving the application.

“Agentspace is built for enterprise readiness,” said Pai. “It uses Google Cloud’s infrastructure, designed with a focus on security, and provides granular IT controls, ensuring data remains protected and compliant. It also includes copyright indemnity for peace of mind, and it’s built on Google Cloud, so it has great performance and the ability to scale.”

Early customer feedback has been positive. Nokia plans to leverage the platform to unify knowledge resources and automate workflows, while Deloitte consultants are using Agentspace to boost productivity and deliver client services faster.

“At Deloitte, consultants are using Agentspace to find information instantly and boost productivity,” said Pai. “It’s allowing consultants to deliver solutions to achieve client outcomes faster than ever before.”

In Singapore, supermarket giant Fairprice is building an organisation-wide research and assistance platform with Agentspace to provide employees with a research assistant that searches across all its documents, internal systems and third-party applications.

“Our ultimate goal is to improve knowledge discovery and streamline processes across our enterprise,” said Dennis Seah, chief digital and technology officer at FairPrice. “By enabling our people to access and share knowledge effortlessly, we can foster improved customer experiences and enhanced operational efficiency.”

While initially focused on enterprise users, Google Cloud remains open to expanding Agentspace to consumers in future. It also plans to continue expanding the platform’s capabilities by adding new connectors and features based on customer feedback. “We have a healthy set of connectors at launch, and we’ll continue to expand that list,” said Pai.