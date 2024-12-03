Welcome to Informa TechTarget - the publisher of Computer Weekly

As editor in chief at Computer Weekly, I am excited to share the news that the global editorial operations of which we are a part will double in size starting today, as we become part of a larger company, Informa TechTarget.

This is the result of an agreement to combine Informa’s digital technology business with TechTarget. As Informa TechTarget, we’ll have brands you know and trust, including Dark Reading, Information Week, Light Reading, WardsAuto and others. This new editorial portfolio will also include Industry Dive’s award-winning flagship sites like Healthcare Dive, Banking Dive, Retail Dive and more. And you’ll still have access to TechTarget’s vast number of technology sites, including Computer Weekly, LeMagIT, the search site brands, Xtelligent brands, Whatis.com, and others. Across the company, we’ll have more than 300 journalists and over 220 websites covering 20 discrete technologies and vertical industries, making us one of the largest B2B editorial organisations in the world.

What does this mean for you? You will now have a 360-degree view of markets and technologies across more topics and formats. You’ll be able to access more independent insight and analysis on the technologies you care about and the industries in which you participate. You’ll be able to stay up to date on dynamic markets from our journalists, who have been covering their beats for decades and can provide context on breaking news. You can also make better-informed buying decisions, leveraging strategic, technical, and educational articles written by experts in the field. In the last year alone, our brands were recognised by industry associations and given more than 80 awards. This underscores our commitment to you, our readers, to deliver original and unbiased content to help you do your jobs.

In 2025, we expect to deliver more than 60,000 pieces of original editorial content in the form of articles, videos and podcasts, and we’ve scheduled more than 1,000 e-guides, webinars and virtual events, offering you a wide array of formats to consume information. With Informa TechTarget we’ll also increase coverage in areas such as security, IT infrastructure, AI and unified communications. And we’ll broaden our coverage in the channel, financial, healthcare, government and the service-provider markets.

We are grateful for the continued trust and loyalty you have shown through your visits and engagement and the role you play in helping us shape the B2B community. On behalf of our editors and staff, we'd like to thank you for your support and reaffirm our commitment to continue to publish unbiased, original, and accurate content. We look forward to serving you today, and in the future.