Eurocontrol works with Atos to support public cloud move

Atos has overseen the deployment of the first multi-region public cloud for pan-European civil-military aviation organisation Eurocontrol, which will be used to host air traffic management (ATM) applications.

News of Atos’s involvement with the project emerged in an announcement that it had secured a contract extension with Eurocontrol to continue supplying mission-critical services to the European airspace management and aviation sector.

“This contract extension reflects the mutual trust and confidence between the two organisations and serves as a testament to the expertise of the professionals managing Eurocontrol’s most sensitive assets, demonstrating a deep understanding of their business needs and constraints,” said Atos.

Under the terms of the contract, Atos will be tasked with bolstering the resilience of Eurocontrol’s IT infrastructure by managing the platforms, networks and security systems that underpin its critical applications.

Atos will also be responsible for introducing cloud technologies to Eurocontrol’s infrastructure setup through the deployment of a multi-region public cloud that will host the organisation’s ATM applications.

In a statement to Computer Weekly, a spokesperson for Eurocontrol confirmed the cloud deployment went live last month, and has been signed off and accredited by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

“Air traffic management is a highly regulated industry so, together with our partners, we had to design a cloud that was acceptable to our regulator and compliant with the highest levels of safety, quality and security,” the spokesperson said.

“In October, Eurocontrol delivered European aviation’s first certified mission-critical cloud-based platform on which our new digital products will be based, and which will connect us to aviation stakeholders in a harmonised, efficient and secure way.”

The contract extension between Atos and Eurocontrol builds on a partnership the pair embarked on more than 10 years ago, in support of the work the latter party does to ensure the aviation industry operates in an efficient and environmentally friendly way.

It will also help Eurocontrol meet the aims and ambitions of its 10-year Integrated Network Management (INM) programme, through which it is working to replace its core legacy networking systems by 2030 to meet the changing demands of the aviation sector.

“By 2030, INM will renew Eurocontrol’s main operational systems through a collection of technical releases that are putting the focus on user-centric design and early validation,” the spokesperson continued in the statement to Computer Weekly.

“By involving users at every stage of development in close cooperation with our INM partners, Eurocontrol ensures that new tools and systems meet real-world operational needs.”

Punit Sehgal, CEO of Belgium and Luxembourg at Atos Group, said the company was pleased to be supporting Eurocontrol in its work.

“Eurocontrol represents one of our most important partnerships in our air traffic management business, and I am grateful that it has once again entrusted Atos with the management of its mission-critical assets,” said Sehgal.

“We will continue to marshal Atos Group capabilities to support Eurocontrol in its ambition to support growth across its aviation network.”

Antonio Licu, CIO of Eurocontrol in Brussels, said: “At Eurocontrol, we are committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety, efficiency and innovation in European aviation.”

He added: “By leveraging Atos’s expertise in mission-critical infrastructure and cyber security, we are confident in our ability to enhance the resilience and future-readiness of our IT systems. This partnership will play a crucial role in supporting the growth and evolution of European airspace management.”