AWS accused of overstating competitive threat posed by cloud repatriation

Amazon Web Services (AWS) stands accused of overstating the competitive threat posed to its business by enterprises repatriating workloads to on-premise datacentres.

In a recent submission to the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) ongoing investigation into the inner workings of the UK cloud infrastructure market, the public cloud giant flagged enterprises wanting to migrate back to on-premise datacentres as a threat to its business.

And, according to AWS, it is a competitive threat that the CMA needs to take into account while conducting its investigation into whether anti-competitive behaviour is prevalent within the cloud infrastructure services market.

“The market investigation’s narrow focus on cloud services does not contextualise the role of those [on-premise] services within the IT services market … and in [AWS’s] opinion, the evidence provided by the CMA … and any finding for the adverse effect to competition could not withstand scrutiny,” said AWS, in a hearing summary published by the CMA on 16 September 2024.

The summary document went on to report AWS’s view that there is “fierce competition in the cloud market” and customers have “more choice than ever before” about where to host their workloads, with the hyperscaler pointing out that cloud services “make up around 15% of the IT services market as a whole”.

The perception that once customers move to the cloud they never return to on-premises is not correct Amazon Web Services

AWS also stated that “the perception that once customers move to the cloud, they never return to on-premises is not correct”, and for that reason, the scope of the CMA’s investigation should be considered too narrow.

“Ten to 20 years ago, customers needed to make a massive capital investment, spanning multiple months and years, to migrate or switch [between] on-premises datacentre providers, whereas today there is fierce competition in the cloud market and customers have more choice than ever before,” AWS continued.

Elsewhere in the document, AWS restated that its cloud business is competing against enterprises wanting to move their applications and workloads back on-premise, despite the “significant effort” this process involves.

“AWS said its cloud business faces competition from on-premises IT and provided examples of customers moving from the cloud back to on-premises IT solutions,” the document continued.

“AWS noted that building a datacentre requires significant effort, so the fact that customers are doing it highlights the level of flexibility that they have and the attractiveness of moving back on-premises.”