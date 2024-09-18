Third of enterprises to automate majority of network activities by 2026

The addition of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) capabilities has increased demand in the market for intelligent automation (IA) platforms, and with automation key to infrastructure and operations (I&O) to deliver greater value, efficiency and agility, by 2026, 30% of enterprises will automate more than half of their network activities, an increase from under 10% in mid-2023, according to research from Gartner.

IA is an emerging technology that the analyst expects to reach mainstream adoption in the next five to 10 years, even though it rates the tech as currently being in a “trough of disillusionment” as per its Gartner hype cycle for I&O automation report.

Gartner regards IA for I&O as the application of artificial intelligence techniques, including the ability to automate decision-making and execute actions for I&O initiatives. It’s increasingly being used to empower business agility and is driving more advanced I&O service enablement.

Moreover, through the use of analysis and automation, Gartner believes IA will enable GenAI capabilities that deliver improved operations, efficiency and insight generation.

“I&O leaders are increasingly looking to AI-based analytics and augmented decision-making, including intelligent automation, to improve operational resilience and responsiveness, address complexity and process increasingly large amounts of data through automation,” said Gartner senior director analyst Chris Saunderson.

“Technology providers that offer best-of-breed tools for AI for IT operations (AIOps), application performance monitoring and GenAI will influence IA,” he added.

“AIOps and standalone automation technology providers may expand their offerings to IA, through acquisitions or organic development.”

Read more about NetOps Netscout expands network observability for the digital edge: Network performance management firm announces business edge observability for networks, applications and user experience to mitigate risk and reduce mean time to respond.

How NetOps supports digital transformation: NetOps uses automation and intent-based networking tools to streamline digital transformation and ensure accurate and flexible network services.

Benefits and challenges of NetOps-SecOps collaboration: Organisations need to tread carefully when planning how to converge their networking and security teams to achieve potential benefits and mitigate the challenges.

Itential, Kentik add integrated network observability to NetOps workflows: Network and cloud automation software firm and network observability company join forces to integrate network automation technologies and enable more efficient infrastructure.

Another key trend highlighted by the analyst was the increased demand for hyper-automation, driven by the mandate for operational excellence across processes and functions to support resilience. This demand was said to only continue to increase the growth of offerings provided by hyper-automation. Data showed that less than 20% of organisations have mastered the measurement of hyper-automation initiatives.

“Along with IA, hyper-automation has seen a resurgence in interest and demand since the fervour of GenAI that launched in November 2022,” said Frances Karamouzis, distinguished VP analyst at Gartner.

“Hyper-automation involves the use of multiple technologies and tools including AI, machine learning, event-driven software architecture and robotic process automation, among others. Hyper-automation initiatives are often an integral part of a larger technology roadmap that includes systems of record on one end of the spectrum, and AI and GenAI on the other.”