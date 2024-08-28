Telegram founder Pavel Durov questioned over cyber crime charges

Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, the encrypted messaging service and social media app that claims 700 million active users, is being questioned by French cyber crime police over charges that he is complicit in the illegal use of the platform.

The firm’s Russian-born founder and CEO has been detained by French police in an operation initiated by Gendarmerie’s Centre for the Fight Against Cybercrime (C3N) and the National Anti Fraud Office (ONAF).

The 39-year-old, who has joint French and Emirati citizenship, was arrested after arriving in Paris on a private jet on 24 August 2024. He was detained following a judicial investigation opened by the Paris prosecutor’s office on 7 July 2024 into allegations of cyber crime.

Durov is being questioned over 12 alleged charges that include refusing to supply information requested by law enforcement required to carry out lawful interceptions of the platform.

He is also accused of complicity with the platform’s use for processing child abuse images, distributing narcotics and organised fraud, as well as laundering proceeds of offences and crimes.

In a statement posted on social media site X, Telegram wrote that the platform abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act.

“Telegram’s CEO, Pavel Durov, has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe,” it said. “It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform. Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as a means of communication and as a source of vital information. We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation.”