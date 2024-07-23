NCA seizes thousands of social media accounts used by people smugglers

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), working with social media platforms Meta, TikTok, X and YouTube, has removed almost 12,000 posts, pages and accounts that were used to advertise the services of people smugglers.

The takedowns form part of a coordinated social media action plan, first set up in December 2021, targeting the services of criminals who make huge sums of money exploiting economic migrants and refugees seeking to enter the UK.

These smugglers are the same people behind the small boat crossings of the English Channel, generally undertaken in unseaworthy vessels, and often resulting in mass casualties and deaths.

Stopping these crossings became the focus of much energy under the previous government, resulting in controversial policies such as the now-abandoned plans to deport migrants to Rwanda. The new Labour government has promised a “practical plan”, including the negotiation of return agreements with individual states and the EU, but less than a month after coming to power, this has clearly not yet been implemented.

“Social media is key to how these organised crime groups operate, so these takedowns have a direct effect on disrupting their operations and criminal activity,” said Dan Barcroft, organised immigration crime threat lead at the NCA.

“We have seen instances of them having to change their tactics as a result, and the past few months have seen us take direct action against individuals suspected of posting this type of material,” he said.

“Tackling people smuggling is a priority for the NCA, and we are looking to disrupt the criminals’ business models in any way we can. This work is one example of that in action.

“The NCA has developed a strong partnership with the four social media companies, and we will continue to work with them to prevent organised crime groups utilising their platforms,” said Barcroft.