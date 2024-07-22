NCA cracks digitalstress DDoS-for-hire operation

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has infiltrated and disrupted digitalstress.su, an underground criminal marketplace that hired infrastructure out to conduct distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks and is thought to have been responsible for tens of thousands of cyber attacks around the world.

Working alongside the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), which arrested one of the site’s suspected controllers earlier in July 2024, the NCA said it had been able to fully take over the website and disable its functionality.

Digitalstress.su was registered on the USSR web domain – which was largely superseded by .ru after the dissolution of the Soviet Union but is still operable and administered from Russia.

Many cyber criminal operations continue to use it under the impression it provides cover from law enforcement, which is not the case.

It now redirects to a mirror website containing a splash page warning users their data has been collected by law enforcement.

The NCA said its activity – which forms part of an ongoing global campaign called Operation PowerOff – had shown such domains are vulnerable, and can be easily exploited to stop criminal activity and identify those behind it.

It said it had already covertly and overtly accessed a number of communications platforms being used to discuss launching DDoS attacks, adding that it has collected data on users that it will be using in law enforcement actions in the future, while information on those located outside the UK has been passed to the relevant authorities.