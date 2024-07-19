Brightspeed cuts Ribbon on network transformation

US internet service provider Brightspeed has embarked on a programme to upgrade its legacy assets to next-generation fibre-optics communications to gain what it regards as the appropriate efficiencies, flexibility and capabilities to facilitate a network transformation.

Headquartered in North Carolina and with assets and associated operations in 20 US states, Brightspeed is said to be the nation’s fourth-largest fibre builder, and provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses.

To help modernise its network infrastructure while maintaining uninterrupted services for existing customers, Brightspeed has deployed technology from real-time communications technology and IP optical networking services firm Ribbon Communications.

The network transformation offering is designed to help enable Brightspeed to replace decades-old rooms full of power-hungry legacy equipment, while its top-tier professional services make the deployment transparent to both Brightspeed customers and regulatory bodies.

Once operational, Ribbon assured that the new Brightspeed service will use a fraction of the power, HVAC and real estate of the previous infrastructure while offering new capabilities, assuring the long-term reliability of Brightspeed’s network without impacting Brightspeed’s operational or billing systems.

In the deployment, Brightspeed is using a suite of Ribbon services including the C20 Call Controller, Application Server, SBC and PSX centralised policy and routing server, and Ribbon Application Management Platform to modernise its legacy central office equipment and, according to Ribbon, lay the foundation for further innovation.

Additionally, Ribbon’s NPT 1250 multi-service access routing platform, part of its Neptune IP Routing portfolio, enables technology convergence for the service provider’s legacy assets.

Read more about optical networks Nokia to acquire Infinera in $2.3bn deal: Nokia sees acquisition of open optical networking solutions provider to increase scale in optical networks business.

IOWN: Shining light on the future of communications: With rising demand for data and energy consumption due to the vast compute power required by applications such as AI and large language models, something needs to change in networks.

IOWN: putting vision into reality: Continuing our look at the work of the IOWN project, we find out what use cases the infrastructure will support, as well as the application of IOWN technologies.

Swisscom migrates to high-capacity optical transport network: Comms tech provider to support new optical network supports client services from 1G to 400G offering scale, resiliency, and performance at reduced total cost of ownership.

Sam Bucci, Ribbon chief operating officer and executive vice-president, said: “Brightspeed is setting the bar for how independent service providers can operate and compete in today’s telecommunications landscape. Their blazing fast voicemail transition illustrates their ability to quickly drive cost out of their infrastructure while ensuring their customers have access to critical functionality. We look forward to being a part of their ongoing network transformation success.”

Brightspeed chief technology officer Brian Bond added: “Building a fibre broadband network across more than 160 communities in our footprint requires an investment in ensuring we can accelerate scalability. Ribbon’s advanced solutions enable us to efficiently manage and upgrade our legacy assets.”