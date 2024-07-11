ITER workshop highlights the role of computing technology in nuclear fusion

The idea behind ITER started with Gorbachev and Reagan in the 1980s, during the height of the cold war. The two leaders agreed to join forces to develop nuclear fusion, clean energy technology that could one day power the world. The project was launched one year later when the European Union, Japan, the Soviet Union and the US began to design a large international fusion facility.

In the early 2000s, China, Korea and India joined the other four members to help build and run an experimental reactor that can be used by scientists and engineers from around the world to learn enough about fusion to design prototypical commercial reactors sometime in the next few decades. The reactor is still under construction in Cadarache, France, just outside of Aix-en-Provence.

The seven members make both financial and in-kind contributions in the form of components and services that help countries develop local know-how in specific areas. The in-kind contributions help fulfil one of the secondary goals of the project, which is to foster a worldwide industry so that when fusion becomes a commercial reality, many regions of the world will know enough about it to run their own power plants.

Recently, the ITER council agreed to begin allocating resources to support the growing private fusion industry and ran a large workshop to kick off this new line of work. The inaugural Private Sector Workshop was held from 27 to 29 May in Cadarache, France, at the headquarters of the ITER Organisation.

According to Laban Coblentz, head of communication at ITER, people from all around the world, representing many of the different roles in the growing ecosystem, were present. This included investors, policymakers, fusion companies and a range of supply chain partners.

The event was attended by around 300 people from different organisations, many of whom compete on some level and who may not agree on the best approach to fusion, offering an opportunity to share ideas and find some commonality in their vision for the future.

The different approaches to fusion might be lumped into two broad categories. The first is magnetic confinement fusion (MCF), which uses magnetic fields to confine the plasma and requires a big machine, such as the ITER Tokamak, which is still being built, or the Wendelstein 7-X stellarator, which began operation in 2015. The second broad category is inertial confinement fusion (ICF), which applies a powerful shock to compress the plasma enough to cause fusion reactions to occur.

According to Andrew Holland, CEO of the Fusion Industry Association (FIA), since around 2021 there has been a sharp increase in the number of private sector startups that aim to build a reactor based on their unique approach, and about $4bn has been invested during that same period. While about 80% of the $6bn invested in nuclear fusion around the world is funding American companies, geographical diversity is increasing.

“We do see new companies, especially here in Europe and in Japan, coming more ambitious, driving more investment into them,” Holland said in his opening presentation at the workshop.