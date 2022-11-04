Computer simulation at work for the future of nuclear fusion

“A sun of our own and it’s made in Britain!” crowed the headline. The UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) believed its 120-ton experimental reactor Zeta was almost certainly generating neutrons from fusion, the nuclear reaction that powers the sun.

It claimed it could soon start generating electricity safely and cheaply from deuterium extracted from seawater, producing the heat of 10 tons of coal at a cost of just two shillings. “In 20 years, with luck, Zeta will herald in the beginning of a social millennium for mankind,” said the Daily Sketch – on 25 January 1958.

Humanity’s luck was not in. Zeta was not generating the hoped-for reaction and, despite much research progress, the advent of fusion – as opposed to fission used in existing nuclear power stations and weapons – as a commercially viable power source has remained two or three decades in the future ever since. But there are reasons to hope it is getting closer, with computing playing an essential role.

Fusion works – just not yet well enough. In December 2021, the Joint European Torus (Jet), run by UKAEA at Culham in Oxfordshire since 1983 on behalf of a group of European countries, generated 11MW (megawatts) of power from a fusion reaction – twice as much as its own world record from 1997. At the heart of Jet is a tokamak, a doughnut-shaped vacuum chamber where extreme heat and pressure turn hydrogen into plasma, which can start a fusion reaction that throws out heat.

Jet’s record-breaking run required more energy to get the reaction started than it produced, but it was built for experimentation and gathering data, where computing’s role has greatly increased during its four decades of operation. Rob Akers, head of advanced computing at UKAEA, likens it to the two Voyager probes launched by Nasa in 1977, which after numerous close encounters with planets in the 1970s and 1980s are still sending data back from interstellar space.

“It doesn’t really matter that the instrument is not shiny and new, it’s still producing data that has huge, unique value,” says Akers. “Modern data science techniques allow us to extract more value than we could have done 10, 20 or 30 years ago.”

Jet’s recent experiments support design work for Iter, a much larger experimental tokamak under construction in southern France. Funded by 35 countries, Iter aims to be the first fusion device to generate more power than it uses, with operations phased in from 2025 to 2035. The UK government is an Iter partner, but is also funding UKAEA to develop and build Step, a prototype tokamak fusion power station planned to open by 2040 at the site of the soon to be closed West Burton coal-fired power station in Nottinghamshire.

Computing is central to these efforts. “We can’t deliver commercial fusion without computing,” says Akers.

In the early days of fusion, small-scale physical experiments helped to establish how it could work, but the route to viability has involved a process of test-based design, constructing a series of increasingly large tokamak reactors.

“We can’t just keep building lots of them and seeing what works,” says Akers. “The only way we can progress now is through huge amounts of simulation using modern supercomputers and through huge amounts of data science.”

This includes the development of so-called digital twins of fusion systems, as well as the use of artificial intelligence and natural language processing, such as to mine valuable data and information from decades of research held in big data repositories and text-based formats such as journal papers.

Simulations have a number of applications. In both plasma and material science, ensemble runs – simulating the same processes many times with different variables – can be used for uncertainty qualification that highlights how accurately predictions can be made of how a reactor will behave, helping to decide what physical prototypes to build. This can help in working out how to prolong the life of the steel used within a fusion reactor so it lasts for decades, something which is essential for making fusion economically viable.

For plasma physics, simulation can help improve performance, such as through managing turbulence, something Akers describes as “an exascale problem” requiring the very fastest supercomputers that can carry out a quintillion (10 to the power of 18) operations a second to handle the calculations required.

Simulations should also help in the overall design of what amounts to massively complex pieces of engineering which have to cope with radiation and electromagnetic fields as well as enormous structural forces.

“If you change one small part of the design, one subsystem, it has the potential for knock-on effects,” says Akers. “Indeed, managing the complexity of the design is itself a computing challenge that’s never been tackled at the scale needed to engineer a fusion power plant.”

Work needs to be done to democratise this effort, making it easier for engineers to run simulations on supercomputers, he says, adding: “At the moment, there are also too many human beings in the loop – automation in engineering design is urgently need for compliance and repeatability.”

They can also support operational work within nuclear environments, both fusion and fission. UKAEA’s Remote Applications in Challenging Environments (Race), which opened on the Culham site in 2014, built a remote handling system with haptic feedback for 12-metre booms equipped with cameras and tools within Jet’s vacuum vessel. This lets operators carry out rehearsals then see what they are doing from virtually generated viewpoints during actual operations, with use of Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, a 3D graphics software package designed initially for gaming.

Race hosts a robotics test facility for Iter and is supporting decommissioning at Fukushima in Japan, a nuclear station which leaked radiation over a wide area after being flooded by a tsunami in 2011, as well as at the Sellafield nuclear site in Cumbria.

Matthew Goodliffe, a control system engineer, says simulations meant that those working on Jet expected it would break its record. “They had modelled it so much that they basically knew it was going to do it,” he says. “It gives you such confidence we are heading in the right direction.”